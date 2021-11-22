James Madison rallied twice in the second half, but couldn’t close out a fourth-straight nail-biter as Kent State topped a cold-shooting Dukes squad 74-69 Monday afternoon to open up the Naples Invitational in Florida.
Julien Wooden had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead JMU (4-1) in both categories, but Kent State’s SIncere Carry had a near triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and made four straight free throws to close out the game for the Golden Flashes (2-1).
JMU will face either Wright State or George Washington Tuesday at noon.
"We were a step slow in the first half,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We were a little lethargic and a little hesitant on defense and offense. The second half, we definitely had more energy and were playing harder. And we ran into a good team.”
The Dukes, who pulled out a similar kind of back-and-forth game at home against rival George Mason on Friday, got 21 points off 18 Kent State turnovers. But JMU made just 5-of-24 attempts from 3.
Malique Jacobs finished with a game-high 18 points for Kent State, hitting 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Justin Amadi and Vado Morse each had 12 points for the Dukes.
JMU got off to a slow start offensively with an early 3-pointer by Molson representing the Dukes only bucket in the first four and a half minutes as Kent State jumped out to an eight-point lead.
The Dukes settled in and took a 12-11 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half, but the Golden Flashes responded with six straight points of their own to go back out in front. The first half continued in a similar pattern, with JMU getting close despite cold shooting from 3-point range before Kent State would use a small run to build a cushion.
“When you run into a good team, they are going to answer,” Byington said. “A couple of times, I thought we were a possession or two here or there from being able to completely take the momentum. We would tie it and took the lead, but they had a good answer on their part.”
By halftime, JMU had made just 2-of-11 from 3-point range while shooting just 55 percent at the free throw stripe. Meanwhile, Kent State’s Malique Jacobs was having one of the best games of his career and his 10 first-half points helped give the Flashes a 34-26 lead at the break.
Kent State opened up an 11-point lead in the opening moments of the second half, but JMU scored on three consecutive field goal attempts to keep the Golden Flashes from pulling away. But Kent State point guard Sincere Carry, who entered the tournament as his team’s leading scorer, was getting everyone else involved, distributing assists each time the Dukes closed the gap a bit.
But as has been the trend early in the season, JMU’s defensive pressure began to turn into offense. Morse went on a personal 5-0 run midway through the second half to get the Dukes back within a point at 49-48. Then, after another Kent State turnover, Terell Strickland fed Alonzo Sule for a dunk to give JMU it’s first second-half lead.
It was all part of a 13-0 JMU run that saw the Dukes grab a three-point advantage, but the Flashes weren’t dead as Kent State strung together nine points in a row to regain the lead.
“We switched up our ball screen defense there,” Byington said of the Dukes’ run. “We had to do something to shake things up.”
JMU stayed close and just as he has all season, Falden made a play late, hitting a 3-pointer to cut the Flashes lead to 70-69 with 37 seconds to go. But after a pair of free throws by Carry, Takal Molson’s 3-pointer went off the front of the rim and Kent State was able to escape.
