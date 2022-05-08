James Madison swept a Colonial Athletic Association baseball doubleheader against Towson on Sunday at John B. Schuerholz Park in Maryland.
Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter started the first game — a 4-2 win — and tossed a seven-inning complete game, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks.
Showalter, who is a graduate student, also struck out eight in the strong outing.
At the plate for the Dukes, Travis Reifsnider had a pair of hits and two runs scored while Ryan Dooley had a double and Fenwick Trimble and Trevon Dabney each singled in the victory. Kyle Novak and Jason Schiavone each scored a run as well.
The second game resulted in another tight contest with JMU winning 5-4.
In that one, Mason Dunaway was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Carson Bell was 2-for-4 with a double for the Dukes (26-20, 12-6 CAA) while Travis Reifsnider had a solo home run at the plate and Ryan Dooley added a double
Nick Zona also had an RBI single while Kyle Novak and Coleman Calabrese each finished with a hit apiece to round out the nine-hit attack for JMU at the plate.
On the mound, Ryan Murphy got the win with five innings of relief work, giving up no runs on three hits and zero walks while also striking out five in the victory.
Eli Ottinger, meanwhile, earned the save with two shutout innings to end it.
Showalter’s performance in the opening game was the first shortened complete game from a Dukes pitcher since former ace Kevin Kelly threw an eight-inning contest back in 2018 against CAA opponent College of Charleston.
JMU has now won 10 games in a row over the Tigers overall.
James Madison 022 010 000 — 5 9 1
Towson 310 000 000 — 4 7 1
McDonnell, Entsminger, Murphy, Ottinger and Schiavone. Janowicz, Pecilunas, Nabholz and Terao. W — Murphy (4-2). L — Pecilunas (1-3). SV — Ottinger (3). HR — JMU: Dunaway, second inning, none on. Reifsnider, third inning, none on.
