RICHMOND – No. 4 Ohio State used 12 kills from Gabby Gonzales to sweep James Madison, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 in a non-conference neutral site volleyball match at the Siegel Center on Friday afternoon.
The Dukes got eight kills and six blocks from Sophia Davis, but it came in a losing effort to the nationally-ranked Buckeyes of the Big Ten. JMU dropped to 6-2 while Ohio State improved 6-0.
In other local college sports on Friday:
Women’s Volleyball
Berry 3, Bridgewater 1: Bridgewater College dropped two matches at the Washington & Lee Invitational in Lexington, falling in the nightcap 25-16, 17-25, 16-25, 21-25 to Berry in a non-conference tilt. The Eagles (3-3) got 10 kills from Ann-Marie Johnson in the loss.
In the opener, BC lost in five sets to Southern Virginia.
Field Hockey
Appalachian State 2, James Madison 0: In Boone, N.C., Appalachian State blanked James Madison 2-0 in a non-league contest at Adcock Field.
JMU (3-2) had eight shots on goal, but none found the back of the net. The Mountaineers (2-2) got a goal and an assist from Friederike Stegen.
Juniata 2, Bridgewater 1: A fourth-period goal from Caroline Quigley wasn’t enough in Bridgewater College’s comeback effort as the Eagles fell 2-1 at Juniata in non-league play.
BC fell to 1-3.
Keystone 5, Eastern Mennonite 1: Courtney Dwyer and Julia Blahut each scored twice to lead Keystone College past Eastern Mennonite, 5-1, in non-conference action in Factoryville, Pa. The Royals are 0-1.
Women’s Soccer
Covenant 3, Bridgewater 1: Kailey Burrell scored twice and Covenant topped Bridgewater College, 3-1, in non-conference action at the Maryville Invitational in Tennessee. The Eagles fell to 2-1.
