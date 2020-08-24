Most COVID-19 related changes to college sports could best be described as unfortunate.
But for a James Madison basketball program that welcomed in a brand new coaching staff and eight new players this offseason, the extra summer practice time has been appreciated.
Most years, with the Final Four wrapping up in April, programs are generally quite limited with how many team activities they can run during the summer months. But after the NCAA Tournament was canceled last March with campuses around the country closed, the NCAA eventually allowed schools to bring back men’s and women’s basketball teams for offseason workouts starting in June.
For JMU, that’s meant several extra weeks to get a new group working well together.
“The No. 1 positive for us right now is I think our guys are getting better everyday,” first-year Dukes coach Mark Byington said. “I think they have been really coachable. They have been trying to do what we want to do and the effort has been good.”
Byington comes to JMU from Georgia Southern, where he won at least 20 games each of the past three seasons. The Eagles used something of a freewheeling style offensively, with guards who often looked to attack the rim first before settling into a halfcourt set.
Byington and his assistants have spent about an hour a day since mid-July with the Dukes, helping teach offensive and defensive principles. Some players have had to adjust to slightly altered roles on the team as Byington has looked to have multiple ball handlers on the court at once as well as big men who can play inside and out.
Even veterans such as Matt Lewis, who averaged 19 points per game for the Dukes as a junior last season, have some changes to adjust to. Lewis, for instance, could spend more time playing point guard. That not only fits with what Byington is looking for, but might also be a boost to Lewis’ pro stock, according to the feedback he received from NBA teams after temporarily putting his name in the NBA Draft pool this spring.
“Matt Lewis is really good with the ball in his hands,” Byington said. “He’s sort of known as a scorer and that is what he’s done, but he’s been our best passer on the team so far. He’s really made good decisions with the ball in his hands.”
JMU returns five scholarship players — seniors Lewis and Zach Jacobs plus sophomores Michael Christmas, Julien Wooden and Jayvis Harvey — along with sophomore walk-on forward Dalton Jefferson. That means at least some of the eight newcomers the Dukes signed in the spring will have to become significant contributors.
Byington pointed to a few that stood out in early team activities, including Mount St. Mary’s transfer Vado Morse and freshman swingman Terrence Edwards. But perhaps the biggest advantage to extra time together in the summer has been allowing the mishmashed roster to get to know each other.
“Everything has been going really well for the team,” Harvey said. “We’ve been meshing and gelling really well. The biggest difference this year is just getting to know everybody and getting to know each other’s games. Coming from different places at different times with a pandemic it has been important to get to know everyone and their style of play. I mean we have a very good freshman class that came in and they surprised me a little bit. They are very good and we gel together.”
JMU might not be ready for game action at this point — and who knows exactly when the season might start anyway — but given what he’s seen so far, Byington feels like the Dukes are in a good position.
“For August, right now,” Byington said. “I am pretty happy with where we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.