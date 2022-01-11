Down to just eight scholarship players at game time, it didn’t turn out to be an issue for James Madison as the Dukes cruised past visiting Northeastern 89-66 Tuesday night in Colonal Athletic Association men’s basketball action at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU had five players score in double figures, led by Vado Morse with 20, as the Dukes (10-3, 1-1 CAA) built a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back. Charles Falden was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and finished with 18 points as JMU shot 59 percent from the field and made 19 of 20 free throws.
Julien Wooden added 15 points for the Dukes, who forced 19 Northeastern turnovers on the night while giving it up just twice themselves in the second half. Jahmyl Telfort finished with 17 points to lead the Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA).
“We’ve been in a lot of late game situations when it was closer than it was today, so we have a lot of confidence,” Morse said after the Dukes’ first double-digit victory against a Division I opponent this season. “We’re kind of confident. We know we can hoop.”
The Dukes, coming off a loss to Hofstra in Sunday’s CAA opener where JMU led the majority of the game but went scoreless in the final 3:45, got off to another fast start. Charles Falden nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key on Madison’s first possession and his free throw line jumper a couple minutes later gave the Dukes a quick 8-2 lead.
But once again JMU, which played without transfers Alonzo Sule and Tyree Ihenacho plus a trio of freshmen, wasn’t able to turn that fast start into a quick run away and Northeastern quickly got right back in it. By the time Telfort scored five straight points with less than 13 minutes to go in the first half, the Huskies had taken a four-point lead of their own.
JMU turned up the defensive pressure, mixing in some full-court traps, later in the opening period. The Dukes forced six Huskies turnovers over a five minute period that translated into a 15-0 JMU run.
“It was a game plan thing with this game,” JMU coach Mark Byington said of the decision to press the Huskies. “I would have done it more and I think we’d have been better at it if we’d had nine or 10 guys, especially when you throw out Tyree, who does exceptionally well at it. We wanted to try to get our guys going. We situationally pressed and we probably would have done it even more.”
The Dukes stretched the lead to double figures with three minutes to go in the first half after four straight free throws by Terrence Edwards and Takal Molson, who chipped in 11 points. That was part of another 10-0 run as JMU stretched the lead to 14 at one point and went to the locker room with a 40-29 edge.
After shooting 62 percent from the field in the first half, JMU stayed hot as the second began with Justin Amadi draining a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Even after Amadi quickly drew two fouls to get sent to the bench with four, the Dukes were able to 19 points on a transition slam by Wooden just more than five minutes in.
JMU pushed the lead to as many as 23 points early in the second half, but Northeastern used some solid 3-point shooting of its own to keep the Dukes from completely running away with it, getting within 15 points with less than eight minutes to go.
But the Dukes never let it get more stressful than that and a lob from Terell Strickland to Justin Amadi, who finished with 12 points, made it an 86-65 JMU lead with a minute and a half left. For the Dukes, it felt good to finish strong after failing to hold onto the lead Sunday in the return from a 29-day break with COVID pauses.
“It was definitely different,” Wooden said. “I feel like we’re starting to get our legs back under us and just starting to really get back in that groove.”
JMU is scheduled to return to action Saturday at William & Mary, which surprisingly sits in first place in the CAA after wins against Hofstra and Northeastern, but hasn’t played a game since Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.