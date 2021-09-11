Cohesion like that doesn’t just reveal itself this time of year.
The kind of chemistry quarterback Cole Johnson and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. displayed on Saturday is months, many routes on air and practice reps in the making.
It builds before the pair is a tandem of returning, trusted starters and evolves from the beginning.
“We’re consistently working,” Wells Jr. said. “Consistently working every day at practice and giving it everything we got, and it just unfolds in the game.”
Said Johnson: “I have so much trust in him because I know he puts in the work and he’s going to go out there and play his best.”
Johnson and Wells Jr. were in unison all afternoon into the evening, connecting twice for long touchdowns of 73 and 51 yards to propel No. 3 James Madison to a 55-7 blow past of Maine in its Colonial Athletic Association opener at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“They executed at a really high level,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said. “And that led to a number of explosive plays.”
Wells Jr.’s first touchdown, the 73-yard reception – hauled in without breaking his stride – on a route down the left sideline early during the second quarter, was a decisive tally. It turned a contest that felt relatively close only moments before into one that was on its way to a rout.
Trailing 10-0, Maine drove into Dukes territory on the previous possession, but Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji’s sack of Black Bears quarterback Derek Robertson for a loss of eight yards pushed them out of field-goal range and forced them to punt.
Johnson and Wells Jr. were waiting to take advantage afterward for their first dynamic strike.
“That was really big,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of the sequence that extended JMU’s lead to 17-0.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) tries to outrun Maine defensive back Kolubah Pewee Jr. (34) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) celebrates with quarterback Cole Johnson (12) after scoring a tcouhdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) carries the ball unopposed to the end zone after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) almost makes the interception on a pass meant for Maine wide receiver Michael Monios (83) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) fires off a pass over Maine defensive lineman Xavier Mitchell (16) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti waits with his team to enter the field before the start of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison takes the field before the start of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) gets wrapped up by Maine linebacker Ray Miller (6) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison tight end Noah Turner (85) runs in a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison punter Harry O'Kelly (98) gets a punt away against Maine tight end Daniel Rymer (12) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti paces down the sideline during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) carries the ball down the field during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
Maine wide receiver Michael Monios (83) gets wrapped up by James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison defensive linemen Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji (97) and Isaac Ukwu (0) celebrate after making a stop during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
Maine defensive back Austin Ambush (21) latches onto James Madison running back Kaelon Black (6) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) celebrates with quarterback Cole Johnson (12) after scoring a tcouhdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
Maine defensive back Kolubah Pewee Jr. (34) jumps on top of James Madison wide receiver Scott Bracey (1) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison linebacker Kelvin Azanama (7) latches onto Maine running back Freddie Brock (28) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) is brought down by an army of Maine defenders during the first half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
Maine head coach Nick Charlton brings in his team at the start of a timeout during the first half of an NCAA football game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano (1) picks his way through traffic during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton (8) tries to fend off Maine defensive back Fofie Bazzie (24) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison running back Latrele Palmer (5) escapes from Maine defensive lineman Xavier Mitchell (16) during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison safety Chris Chukwuneke (34) celebrates after making a stop during the second half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison place kicker Ethan Ratke (91) runs up to kick an extra point during the second half of an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison safety Francis Meehan (49) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison gathers to sing the school's alma mater after defeating Maine 55-7 during an NCAA football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) kisses his girlfriend, Isabella Jameson, after the end of an NCAA football game against Maine in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021.
The quarterback-receiver pair of Johnson and Wells Jr. found the purple-shaded end zone again on the next series with a toss on another deep ball streaking the seam.
“Focus,” Wells Jr. said is the key to catching a pass launched down the field. “I don’t worry about what the [defensive back] is doing. I don’t worry about anything else and my eyes are focused on the ball, trying to calculate where it’s going. And it’s showing every time.”
Beyond the two touchdown receptions, Wells Jr. tallied 179 receiving yards, the ninth most in a game in school history. Johnson was 25-of-30 for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Through two games, Johnson has completed 75 percent of his throws for 677 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.
Wells Jr., who trains with Johnson under quarterback trainer Malcolm Bell’s watch in Richmond during the offseason, has caught more than one fourth of Johnson’s completions to this point.
“And there will be a lot of [quarterbacks] and receivers out there,” Wells Jr. said of those sessions. “But every time Cole is up, I’m out there even if I have to cut the line or anything, because that’s my quarterback and I’m going to get every rep with him.”
The two have connected for at least one touchdown in every game for five straight games dating back to the spring.
Cignetti said JMU (2-0, 1-0 CAA) figured Maine (0-2, 0-2 CAA), which deploys a defense very similar to what JMU uses, would prioritize run defense and leave one-on-one opportunities for Johnson, Wells Jr. and the rest of the Dukes’ pass-catchers to take advantage of.
Tight end Noah Turner’s 27-yard catch opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game. Wide receiver Scott Bracey added a 25-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.
“They made a lot of plays,” Charlton said. “… But we knew what type of player that [Wells Jr.] is. He’s an excellent player and the quarterback, Cole, played really, really well obviously.”
Charlton said Maine’s mistakes compounded in the second half when the Dukes added on with touchdowns on special teams and defense.
Desmond Green turned a block punt into a 6-yard return for a score and safety Francis Meehan had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown, providing plenty more reason the 22,108 on hand to celebrate after Johnson and Wells Jr. sent them into a party earlier.
“I could detect we had laser-like focus from the middle of the week on,” Cignetti said. “And we wanted to start faster, and we did. And I think it shows everybody what we’re capable of doing when we’re prepared and have the proper focus.”
BOX SCORE
Maine 0 0 7 0—7
James Madison 10 14 17 14—55
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Turner 27 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 13:16
JMU—Ratke 41 field goal, 3:33
Second Quarter
JMU—Wells Jr. 73 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 9:34
JMU—Wells Jr. 51 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 6:45
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 21 field goal, 10:59
JMU—Green 6 punt block return (Ratke kick), 8:07
Maine—Miller 22 pass from Robertson (Messina kick), 5:07
JMU—Bracey 25 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 1:31
