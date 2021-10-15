A pair of series with national powers will highlight James Madison’s 2022 baseball schedule.
The Dukes are slated to play a three-game season-opening set against Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., from Feb. 18-20, the Seminoles announced on Thursday.
And on Friday, sources told the Daily News-Record that JMU will also play a two-game series on March 8-9 at Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Florida State was 31-24 overall and 20-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this past spring before making an appearance in the Oxford Regional of the NCAA tournament.
Tennessee, last year’s No. 3 overall seed for the NCAA tournament, advanced through the Knoxville Regional and Knoxville Super Regional before reaching the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. The Volunteers were 50-18 overall and 20-10 in the Southeastern Conference this past season.
JMU finished 11-17 in the spring and its season included multiples pauses because of coronavirus issues within its program. The Dukes are currently in the midst of their fall practices, which began earlier this month and run through mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.