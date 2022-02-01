James Madison officially announced its season opener for the 2022 football season on Tuesday, as the Dukes will host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.
It’s a historic game for the Dukes. JMU will be just the second transitioning FBS team to host an FBS squad in its opener, joining Buffalo who did it in 1999.
JMU dropped its home game against FCS foe Weber State, which was previously scheduled for the same date, to make room for the Blue Raiders.
The Dukes are working to become the first team in history to transition to the FBS in one year, which requires a team to host five FBS games in a season.
JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne hinted at it in an interview with ESPN Harrisonburg program director Dave Riggert on Dec. 10.
“Our goal is to try to reduce football from the NCAA guideline of transition at two years down to one year,” Bourne said. “The [Sun Belt] could give us four and we need to get one.”
The contest against the Blue Raiders would be the fifth home game needed to cut the transition time in half if the Sun Belt is able to give JMU four home games and four road games.
JMU scheduled a press conference with Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and Bourne for Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The press conference could open the door for the Dukes to play a Sun Belt schedule for the 2022 season, but they would not be eligible for the conference title or be bowl eligible.
According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, JMU will pay MTSU $700,000 to travel to Harrisonburg.
JMU will keep its previously scheduled games against FCS Norfolk State on Sept. 10 and at the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Louisville on Nov. 5.
