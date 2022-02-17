This season has a different feel for James Madison baseball.
The Dukes are playing their first 56-game schedule since 2019, but they won’t be able to compete in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament at the end of the season.
The path to the NCAA tournament relies on a stellar postseason resume. With that comes more of a focused approach to each practice and game for the Dukes.
“I think it really just makes us lock in,” redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider said. “I think sometimes you can kind of cruise through a 56-game season. You can take an at-bat off here and there and you can take possibly even a game off here and there.”
Reifsnider said the team has been more focused in practice, communicating and “doing the small stuff right” since JMU can’t fall back on winning the CAA tournament this spring.
The Dukes find themselves in an unfamiliar position to make the postseason, but with added motivation
“It kind of lit a little fire under us,” redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter said. “For us, it’s all about winning.”
JMU is looking to make its first NCAA regional since 2011 and the team’s mid-week games are now just as crucial as weekend series.
“I think it’s a mindset in college baseball when you talk about mid-week games versus weekend series,” head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “We’re gonna go week to week with short goals each week and then add them up at the end of the year.”
“We know that every game matters,” redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney said. “We know what we’re capable of doing, so we’re just going to play the game, love it and see what it turns out to be.”
The Dukes open the season with a three-game series against No. 11 Florida State in Tallahassee starting on Friday.
“It’s going to be electric,” Reifsnider said of the atmosphere at Florida State. “I think that everyone’s just pretty pumped to go see someone different than our own team.”
The trio of games against the Seminoles will be the first time the Dukes have faced against them in program history.
JMU will begin its new approach to pitching by tandeming starting pitchers each game, allowing them to face the batting order twice before being pulled.
Graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter will lead the Dukes' pitching staff as this season's Friday night starter. Redshirt sophomore lefty Donovan Burke will start on Saturday and sophomore right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky will open the game on Sunday.
The Dukes' batting order is still being sorted out, but Dabney will bat leadoff, while DeLauter will bat second or third.
However it's written down, DeLauter is confident in JMU's lineup scoring runs.
"I think our lineup is very diverse and versatile on what we can do," DeLauter said. "I think they're not going to be able to pitch around guys in our lineup. Each guy behind the next is capable of doing damage."
Florida State is led by two preseason All-American pitchers: Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart.
Messick posted a 3.10 ERA last season as the Seminoles’ Friday night starter en route to being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year last season.
Hubbart won’t be an unfamiliar arm for DeLauter to face on Saturday, as the two squared off this past summer in the Cape Cod League. The right-handed pitcher was able to retire DeLauter on groundouts in a pair of at-bats when the Brewster Whitecaps and the Orleans Firebirds played on July 5.
This weekend’s series with the Seminoles is three of the Dukes’ nine games against Power Five opponents, something big for JMU’s postseason resume.
“I think when you look at the teams that we are playing, our out of conference games are ACC-type of teams,” Ikenberry said. “They are all very important.”
JMU will face Tennessee in a two-game mid-week series on March 8 and 9, as well as play Virginia Tech and Maryland in a pair of home-and-home matchups.
No matter who the Dukes are playing or where the contest is, Ikenberry is confident in his team competing in each game.
“Every day we're going to go out and compete,” Ikenberry said. “We're going to represent JMU at the highest level and we're going to try to win every game.”
