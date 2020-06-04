Add another in-state FBS foe to the calendar.
On Thursday, the Daily News-Record confirmed James Madison has scheduled a game with Liberty for the 2026 season. The two sides will meet on October 31, 2026 at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, and according to JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner, the Flames are paying the Dukes $400,000 to make the 90-mile trip.
A Sea Of Red was first to report the contest.
The programs, which played regularly in the 1980s and early 1990s, haven’t met since before Liberty left the Big South in the FCS to become an FBS Independent. Liberty rallied to beat JMU, 26-21, in the opening round of the 2014 FCS postseason in the most recent get together.
But the Dukes hold a 12-6 lead in the all-time series and had won six straight spanning from 2000 through 2011 before falling in the playoff game six years ago.
JMU now has FBS opponents secured for this coming fall, 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The Dukes go to North Carolina on Sept. 19 this season and again in 2024. In 2022, JMU travels to Louisville. The furthest scheduled out years keep the Dukes within the Commonwealth, going to Virginia Tech in 2025 and Liberty the following fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.