James Madison made a long-awaited return to Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, and despite some shaky moments the Dukes didn’t let Norfolk State spoil the day.
Freshman Isabelle Fishman went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double and JMU cruised to a 13-7 victory in the home opener. Prior to the game the Dukes unveiled new signage on the right field wall honoring the program’s 2021 trip to the Women’s College World Series.
But with a mostly new lineup, the 2022 Dukes (5-9) have taken some lumps early in the season and even Thursday against the Spartans (10-10) saw that the pitching staff remains a work in progress.
“They are going through a lot mentally and physically,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said of her pitchers. “I think they are trying so hard to live up to something. I think everybody is putting a lot on the staff to look the exact same way. They have to understand we know they are good enough. We’ve seen it. But until they step in that circle and own it and believe it, we’re going to have to score a lot of runs.”
Kayla Boseman and Emily Phillips each went 2-for-3 at the plate with Boseman also going deep for the Dukes. Hannah Shifflett continued her hot start to the season with a pair of hits as JMU overcame 12 walks issued by its pitchers.
“It feels good being back home in front of our fans,” Boseman said. “We did a good job comng out on fire with four runs in the first inning and it just feels good to be here. We definitely have the bats. Even though we are young, these freshmen who have come in have the potential to replace people from last year.”
JMU starter Alissa Humprey, who after a stellar first-team All-CAA season a year ago came into Thursday’s game struggling with a 4.12 ERA in 10 appearances, had trouble finding the strike zone early on inside her home ballpark as well. But after walking three Spartans in the top of the first, Humphrey escaped the bases loaded jam with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to left field.
Shifflett then led off the bottom of the first with a standup double for JMU of NSU starter Alexis Robinson, who only lasted one frame in the circle. Soon the Dukes had the bases loaded themselves and Lauren Bernett singled through the left side of the infield to get the home team on the board.
JMU wound up putting four runs up in the first, giving the Dukes’ ace some breathing room in the circle. But the Spartans quickly loaded the bases against Humprey again in the second and saw a run come home on their seventh drawn walk of the day. Despite getting through the first two innings with minimal damage and a three-run lead, Humphrey’s day was done with freshman Lexi Rogers entering the circle to start the third.
But while JMU was still working to sort out its pitching issues, the Dukes still had a lot of offense in the tank and needed it.
After adding four more runs in the third to take what seemed like a commanding 8-2 lead, Norfolk State found its rhythm against Rogers in the fourth. Yrral Davis led off with a scorching homer to left field, which was just the start for Spartans who scored twice on back-to-back wild pitches before Rogers made way for Alexis Bermudez.
The Dukes got a couple runs back with a two-run home run from Fishman before adding three more in the sixth with Bermudez able to close things out from there.
“We’ve done a lot of preparation,” Fishman said. “That’s what everything is about, getting better each day. I think we are settling as a team and it’s nice to play on our home turf. We have a very talented group of girls. Our bats, we’re getting better each day and it’s going to show.”
Norfolk State 011 400 1 — 7 5 1
James Madison 404 203 x — 13 13 2
Robinson, Vallejo, Andersen, Tyler and Gilbreath. Humphrey, Rogers, Bermudez and Bernett. W — Bermudez (3-3). L — Robinson (7-1). HR — NSU: David, fourth inning, none on. JMU: Boserman, third inning, none on. Fishman, fourth inning, one on.
