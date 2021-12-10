After another impressive and dominant playoff victory, James Madison’s final run through the FCS Playoffs will continue on to the national semifinals.
The third-seeded Dukes got another shutdown effort from their defense and saw a running game that had been almost non-existent the past few weeks reemerge in a 28-6 victory against No. 6 Montana Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Latrele Palmer gained a season-high 167 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown as JMU ran against the Grizzlies like no other team has this season. It was only the second time this season Montana allowed more than one rushing touchdown and JMU’s 4.9 yards per carry were the most allowed by the Griz this season.
“We knew they liked twisting their interior defensive line,” Palmer, who had been playing with nagging injuries late in the season, said. “So we just took advantage of that. I’ve been getting better and better every week. Playing running back you take a lot of pounding and I like contact, basically. But every week is getting better and better.”
JMU now awaits the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 seed North Dakota State and East Tennessee State to find out if the Dukes will travel to Fargo or host the semifinal round. Regardless, JMU has moved one step closer to a shot at a third FCS national championship.
The Dukes got another good game from sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 295 yards for 295 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. The totals gave him the JMU single-season record with 3,569 passing yards.
But unlike the two previous games when Johnson and his wide receiving corps carried the Dukes, JMU established its running game that had relied on Johnson to get it done with his legs as well as his arm the past two games.
Lorenzo Bryant Jr. also had a rushing touchdown for the Dukes in the fourth quarter after Palmer had called it a night with the Dukes comfortably ahead thanks to an all-around dominant effort from the JMU defense.
Kelvin Azanama had 13 tackles and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had 12, each season highs, for the Dukes who produced a pair of sacks and five tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, JMU safety Sam Kidd finished with 11 tackles and three pass breakups while the Dukes limited three different Montana quarterbacks to just 143 passing yards with JMU knocking starter Cam Humphrey out of the game in the first half.
The Dukes finished with 12 pass break ups and picked off the Grizzlies Robbie Patterson twice in the second half.
“They went out and kind of took the game,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “They played a great game. I think we have a great football team. We just didn’t have enough left in the tank to go get this win. They just executed and we gave up three big plays in this game. They made plays and we didn’t.”
After each team drove into enemy territory before stalling on their opening drives, JMU struck first the next time it touched the ball with Johnson finding an open Devin Ravenel outside the left hash marks. Ravenel did the rest, blowing past a handful of Montana defenders to make it an 82-yard touchdown and give the Dukes a 7-0 lead not quite halfway through the first quarter.
The Grizzlies again moved the ball to JMU’s side of the field on their following possession before the Dukes defense buckled down again and made Montana settle for a season-long 51-yard field goal from Kevin Macias.
The second quarter marked the long awaited return of the JMU running game with Palmer hitting the holes harder than he had in weeks. On one carry midway through the period, the Maryland native drove his way through a bunch of would-be tacklers and pushed the pile an extra 10 yards to secure a first down.
A few plays later, the Dukes went to Palmer again and this time he broke away for a 50-yard touchdown run, making it a 14-3 JMU lead the Dukes took into the locker room at halftime.
JMU continued to build momentum as the second half began, forcing the Grizzlies into a quick three-and-out before Johnson engineered an 11-play, 72 yard drive that he capped with a three-yard toss to Kris Thornton to make it an 18-point Dukes lead midway through the third quarter.
From there JMU kept the pressure on and closed out a victory and earned, perhaps, another shot at FCS juggernaut North Dakota State, which has stood between the Dukes and a national championship on three occasions, before JMU moves to the FBS level.
“We’re looking forward to playing again,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti, who earned his 100th victory as a head coach, said. “We’re a great brand, that’s why we played a big role in Sun Belt reorganization, but now we want to finish it the right way.”
Montana 3 0 0 3 — 6
James Madison 7 7 7 7 — 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU — Ravenel 82 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 8:25
MON — Macias 51 field goal, 3:38
Second Quarter
JMU — Palmer 50 run (Ratke kick), 6:20
Third Quarter
JMU — Thornton 3 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 7:33
Fourth Quarter
MON — Macias 38 field goal, 14:55
JMU — Bryant Jr. 9 run (Ratke kick), 11:24
Individual Stats
RUSHING — MON: 18-65, Patterson 10-55, Bergen 12-32, Humphrey 2-11, Flowers 2-6, White 1-(-1), Brown 1-(-9). JMU: Palmer 19-167, Bryant Jr. 3-17, Vanhorse 2-8, Thornton 1-7, Johnson 11-(3).
PASSING — MON: Humphrey 7-12-0-88, Patterson 7-17-2-44, Brown 1-5-0-11. JMU: Johnson 17-24-0-295
RECEIVING — MON: Ravenel Bergen 4-45, Akem 1-35, Simpson 3-24, Roberts 2-24, Grossman 2-16, White 1-5, Elwell 1-2. JMU: Ravenel 2-87, Thornton 6-82, Wells JR. 5-80, Bracey 3-38, Vanhorse 1-8.
