All he did was trust his instincts.
The pressure-packed instances within a potential final drive and a possible stunning loss on the line didn’t matter to him. James Madison fifth-year junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey had seen this before and went with his gut.
“I knew the formation,” he said, “and when they get in that formation, [New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards] likes to roll to his right, our left.”
Anticipating Edwards’ on-the-move throw, Tucker-Dorsey thwarted the upset bid.
His interception – the first of his career – as the clock hit 1:50 left secured the No. 3 Dukes’ 23-21 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the No. 25 Wildcats on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H.
Had Tucker-Dorsey not picked off the pass, New Hampshire was likely a few snaps and some melting of the clock away from trying what would’ve been a game-winning field goal attempt.
“He made a good play,” Wildcats wide receiver Brian Espanet, who the throw was intended for, said. “It was a smart football play and he’s a really good player, and he stepped up huge in a big moment. It was a tough throw either way, but he was undercutting the lane and if that ball gets over his head, I thought I had some room to work and that I could’ve put us in field-goal range.
“But obviously that didn’t happen.”
Tucker-Dorsey had five tackles and half a tackle for loss on top of his game-sealing interception. This fall he has 25 tackles, and has emerged as one of the consistent every-down players for the Dukes’ defense.
He said some extra film study and understanding of JMU’s (4-0, 2-0 CAA) defensive plan against UNH (3-2, 2-1 CAA) readied him to come up with the clutch turnover.
“When I saw the ball thrown and I saw [Tucker-Dorsey] catch it,” third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “I wasn’t surprised that he was the guy that made the play because he’s always in the right place at the right time.
“He’s got soft hands. He’s a smart player. He’s really grown up a lot since I’ve been here even, and the fact that it was his hands on the ball, I just sort of said, ‘Yep. Makes sense to me. Dorsey made the play.’”
It was the clincher and their lone takeaway on a day that they were nearly doomed by their own three turnovers.
JMU needed a 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cole Johnson to junior wide receiver Kris Thornton with 8:20 remaining to go ahead by the score it would win with. Up until Johnson’s fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Thornton, New Hampshire used momentum from a second-quarter defensive touchdown to dominate the third quarter and early part of the final stanza.
“We did everything possible to try to lose the game, and somehow managed to win it,” Cignetti said.
Johnson and Thornton both made mistakes, slowing the offense, which led the country in scoring entering Saturday.
In the second quarter with the Dukes ahead 10-0 and threatening to add to their lead, Thornton was hit by Wildcats safety Noah Stansbury and fumbled. Fellow UNH safety Noah Palm recovered the ball and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown.
Then, the Wildcats got another defensive score when defensive back Randall Harris picked off an early third-quarter pass from Johnson and brought it back 18 yards into the blue-shaded zone. UNH propelled past JMU, 21-17, later in the third period when Espanet hauled in an 8-yard scoring catch from Edwards on the heels of a Johnson fumble.
“I really liked the way we kept fighting all the way through it,” longtime Wildcats coach Sean McDonnell said, “from being down to those guys, but then coming back and going ahead.”
The Dukes, though, didn’t give in.
Johnson and Thornton were synced up throughout the contest, connecting 12 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including on what proved to be the game-winning throw-and-catch on a heave to the end zone to cap a methodical 12-play, 77-yard drive. Thornton leaped past Stansbury for the high-lofting pass from Johnson, who finished 33-of-44 for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
“Two older guys who have made a lot of plays in their careers,” Cignetti said of Johnson and Thornton, “and understand that during the course of a season they’re going to make bad plays, but you’ve got to rip off the rearview mirror and have a short memory. Can’t let it jar your confidence, so, they just kept firing their gun. Kris made a really nice catch there and Cole made a good read, so it was a big play.”
Tucker-Dorsey said it was a win that tested the Dukes, who had won their first three with an average margin of victory of 39 points.
“I think it’s really important,” Tucker-Dorsey, also one of the vocal leaders for the team, said about the close win, “because you find out what kind of team you have, what kind of guys you have on your team and what kind of culture it is in the program. … We obviously don’t like having ‘em, but it was good to see we could go through that adversity and be able to overcome.”
BOX SCORE
James Madison 7 10 0 6—23
New Hampshire 0 7 14 0—21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Thornton 15 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 4:04
Second Quarter
JMU—Ratke 30 field goal, 9:33
UNH—Palm 93 fumble recovery (Lehane kick), 5:57
JMU—Brown 9 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 0:17
Third Quarter
UNH—Harris 18 interception (Lehane kick), 13:14
UNH—Espanet 8 pass from Edwards (Lehane kick), 6:52
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Thornton 30 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 8:20
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Palmer 18-57, Johnson 9-37, Agyei-Obese 6-21, Douglas 5-19, Bryant Jr. 6-16, Miller 1-11. UNH: Washington Jr. 15-43, Laube 3-11, Edwards 4-(-17).
PASSING—JMU: Johnson 33-44-1-273. UNH: Edwards 18-25-1-131.
RECEIVING—JMU: Thornton 12-112, Brown 4-37, Wells Jr. 6-35, Douglas 2-31, Cheatham 3-30, Curry Jr. 2-18, Turner 1-5, Bryant Jr. 1-4, Agyei-Obese 1-1, Palmer 1-0. UNH: Lepowski 3-31, Espanet 3-30, Laube 5-22, Helm 2-20, Blacknall 2-13, Lorden 1-11, Washington Jr. 1-2, Coyne 1-2.
