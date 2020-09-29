All 18 of James Madison’s teams have resumed their offseason athletic activities.
On Tuesday, JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said that’s because the athletic department currently has fewer than five active coronavirus cases.
In late August, the Dukes had halted practices and workouts across multiple sports due to an uptick in coronavirus cases. And earlier this month, according to Warner, the number of active cases within the department eclipsed 80.
The football program, which was the first to return to campus in July, restarted its workouts on Sept. 16 after a three-week hiatus that coincided with the large number of cases across the general student body as it came back to Harrisonburg.
Though none of the school’s fall teams, including football, are competing this fall after the Colonial Athletic Association opted to postpone the season until the spring, the squads are allowed to practice and train in preparation for when their campaigns do start.
Men’s basketball and women’s basketball seasons are allowed to tipoff as early as Nov. 25, and both Dukes hoops teams are on track to do so. Neither the men’s team nor the women’s team have been forced to stop practice due to coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.