When it rains, it pours and for James Madison, it was raining home runs while precipitation fell on the road at No. 10 Tennessee.
The Dukes, who trailed by six entering the sixth inning, powered three home runs to pull even with the Volunteers in the span of six outs.
First it was redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell, who sent a three-run shot over the right field fence in the sixth, which cut the Volunteers’ lead in half.
In the following inning, redshirt junior center fielder Travis Reifsnider launched a solo shot over the fence. A few batters later, Bell stepped up to the plate and hit his second home run of the night, this time a two-run homer.
The game entered a weather delay in the bottom of the eighth with the Dukes and Volunteers tied 7-7 on Tuesday night and the game will resume at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
JMU and Tennessee will then play the regularly scheduled contest 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.
It’s Bell’s first multi-home run game of his career and he’s 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
The Volunteers struck first as the bottom of their lineup logged two RBI singles in the second inning. Graduate left-handed pitcher Anthony Piccolino was able to escape a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to end the frame and avoid any more damage.
JMU’s bats woke up in the fourth inning, logging one run on three hits. Redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak led off with a double before redshirt sophomore utility player Jacob Steinberg drove him in with a double in the next at-bat.
The Dukes managed to load the bases after redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell was hit by a pitch, but redshirt junior catcher Jensen Lapoint grounded into an inning-ending double play.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry had the play reviewed by the umpire crew, but the call stood.
Tennessee had an answer for JMU’s run, adding five of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning, using a pair of two-run doubles to power the offensive explosion.
The Dukes were able to get out of the inning as a Volunteer base runner was trying to score on a wild pitch, but Lapoint was able to locate the ball and tag the runner at the plate to end the inning.
Bell helped JMU cut into the Tennessee lead in the sixth with his first home run of the day.
The Dukes had an opportunity to score more runs in the frame, but stranded the bases loaded to end the inning.
When the Dukes needed it, the bullpen was able to provide stability in the later innings.
Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Michael Stewart emerged from the bullpen and retired the Volunteers in order in the sixth and seventh. He departed after allowing the Volunteers to load the bases, so Ikenberry put redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Eli Ottinger in.
Ottinger did his job, recording three-straight outs to escape the jam, preserving the tied score.
