James Madison ended its women’s basketball season with a season-best performance Saturday night, knocking off Delaware, followed by a wet and wild locker room celebration. Yet even on that positive note, it wasn’t long before Dukes’ coach Sean O’Regan was lamenting a lost season and looking to the future.
“Of course this makes it better,” O’Regan said shortly after the season-ending victory. “I will enjoy my night tonight a lot more. But the fact is we have to make changes. I’ve got a laundry list of excuses why this happened, but this is not who we are at all.”
JMU finished 14-15, its first losing record since the 2003-04 season. The Dukes went 10-8 in the Colonial Athletic Association, continuing a streak of 17 straight winning seasons in conference play, but the fourth-place finish was the first time in more than a decade the Dukes were worse than second in the CAA.
Prior to COVID-19 shortening the 2020-21 season, JMU had 15 straight seasons with at least 23 victories.
Simply put, this year’s Dukes didn’t live up to the standards O’Regan helped set, first as an assistant under Kenny Brooks, then in his first five years as JMU’s head coach.
“You can lose a game here or there, but no, 14-15 and 10-8 in the league, to me, that’s not acceptable,” O’Regan said. “We’ve got to make some changes.”
The setbacks for the Dukes began a year ago and didn’t let up as the season rolled on. O’Regan was surprised when All-CAA post player Rayne Tucker told him last March she was transferring, eventually landing at rival Towson. It then appeared JMU had Tucker’s replacement with a commitment from Georgia State transfer Taylor Hosendove.
But Hosendove later decommitted and signed with Oregon, leaving the Dukes looking for an experienced center late in the process.
The hits continued into the fall. Just a few days before the season-opener against Virginia, 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year Peyton McDaniel went down with a knee injury that was eventually ruled season-ending. Later, Clemson transfer Claire Neff was also lost for the season with a knee injury.
Facing a challenging non-conference schedule built for what O’Regan expected to be a loaded roster, the Dukes struggled up to conference play. Even in the CAA, JMU struggled to find consistency despite seeing junior forward Kiki Jefferson average 19 points and seven rebounds per game.
O’Regan promised changes, but perhaps the biggest key for JMU is keeping the current roster intact and healthy. Senior starters Madison Green, Brianna Tinsley and Jaylin Carodine all have the option to return next season while Jefferson, McDaniel and Neff have potential to be a high-scoring trio.
Second-year guard Jamia Hazell was JMU’s second-leading scorer at 9.7 points per game despite struggling down the stretch and could also be back along with starting center Anna Goodman. The Dukes also added two mid-year transfers who can play next season in Amira Williams from College of Charleston and Kseniia Kozlova from Middle Tennessee State.
The 6-4 Kozlova, who has played with the Russian national team, could help fill the void in the paint left by losing Tucker and Hosendove.
But O’Regan thinks he will make adjustments beyond the roster, though Saturday’s victory against a postseason bound Delaware team did make him feel a bit better.
“Just really diving into what are the things that have to change,” he said. “But this gives you a good light into everything. The whole goal here is to get to the NCAA Tournament. That’s the whole goal and that’s what this program has stood for. This was not an NCAA Tournament team, injuries or no injuries. There will be some changes, and that’s OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.