Curt Cignetti came to James Madison before the 2019 season with the stated intention of making the Dukes one of the best rushing teams in the nation. And the veteran coach started his third season with the Dukes with a half dozen capable running backs at his disposal.
Fast forward to the final two weeks of the regular season: All-American Percy Agyei-Obese played in just four games before he was lost for the season to injury and backups Lorenzo Bryant Jr. and Austin Douglas were also missing from the depth chart heading into Saturday’s game at No. 25 William & Mary (6-3, 4-2 CAA).
Fortunately for JMU’s championship aspirations, the second-ranked Dukes (8-1, 5-1) also boast one of the most prolific three-prong passing attacks around.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson is one of 11 players still in consideration for the Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player at the FCS level. At his disposal are a pair of dynamic receivers in Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton.
“Teams can’t really cover both of us,” Wells said following practice on Tuesday. “We go hard every day in practice and we’re both really committed to the game. I’m just happy to see a guy take control of the team like that when somebody else is getting doubled or somebody is trapping a guy. It’s great when somebody steps up like that and makes plays.’’
Last Saturday against Campbell, Wells, a redshirt freshman from Richmond, was the one drawing the double teams. That still didn’t prevent him from racking up 74 yards and a touchdown, but it did make for a record-breaking performance from Thornton.
Thornton’s JMU single-game record four touchdown catches helped make him and Wells nearly identical in their season-long production. Wells has been the deep threat with a team-high 753 yards on 49 catches. Thornton has 705 yards on 59 catches and nine TD grabs while Wells has found the end zone eight times.
“It feels good,” Wells said. “[The running back injuries] put us in a place where we have to step up. It puts us in a place where we know the game kind of depends on us a little bit. We’ve got guys down right now, but it’s not stopping us. We’ve prepared for this moment back in spring ball and it is paying off.”
The Dukes have scored 96 points the past two games and another big offensive showing could take some pressure off a defense that faces a Tribe squad averaging 23 points per game, third-best in the CAA.
William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson doesn’t have the same level of athleticism and elusiveness as Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams, who had the Dukes chasing him outside the pocket most of the afternoon.
But Wilson is also a dual threat, having rushed for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns this season while completing 60 percent of his passes.
“There’s things that you carry every week in your package and from a player’s standpoint they have to go back to their fundamental teaching in terms of caging a quarterback and high discipline in terms of covering longer down the field,” Cignetti said. “The biggest thing is we need to keep stuff in the pocket. We didn’t do quite as good a job on that as we could have. Those guys are normally very good when they can extend plays and run for yards.”
The Dukes and Tribe kickoff at 3:30 p.m. from Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. The game will stream live on FloSports and broadcast on linear television in the Hampton Roads area on Cox YurView.
