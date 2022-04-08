After meeting with the entire roster following the end of the season, James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan expects to have a solid core group back as the Dukes attempt to rebound from their first losing season in 18 years.
JMU has two players in the transfer portal: backup freshman guard Bailey Williams and senior guard Brianna Tinsley. Williams is looking for another school after seeing a limited role last season. Tinsley will likely pursue a professional career after spending five years at JMU and Virginia, but left open the possibility of attending graduate school and playing for another program.
"She wants to play professionally," O'Regan said. "That was always something that she stated because she had done this for five years. We finished the season and that's what she wanted. She's going to the portal as a backup plan, but still the plan is to get her a pro contract."
The Dukes are also losing seniors Madison Green and Jaylin Carodine, who had a season of eligibility remaining, but won't return for a fifth season. O'Regan said Green might join the JMU staff in some capacity while she finishes her degree.
That leaves JMU with one scholarship to fill for next season. The Dukes return All-CAA junior forward Kiki Jefferson, who averaged 18.8 points per game last season, as well as talented redshirt sophomores Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff, who both suffered season-ending knee injuries last season as JMU finished 14-15 overall.
Point guard Jamia Hazell and center Anna Goodman are also expected to return after both seeing significant time in the starting lineup during their first two seasons in Harrisonburg.
Hazell could be in line to fully take over as the Dukes primary ball handler with the departures of Tinsley, Green and Williams.
JMU could look for another guard to fill the scholarship, but O'Regan may look at players in multiple positions.
"I'd say it's best available," he said. "What I would in a perfect world look for is somebody who is 5-8 to 5-10, kind of a combo guard and is a shooter and athletic. Somebody who could play with Peyton McDaniel, but what I learned this year is if Peyton gets hurt we really didn't have a replacement for that."
JMU will also see staff changes ahead of next season. The Dukes parted ways with assistants Ian Caskill, a former player on the JMU men's team, and Kachine Alexander.
As JMU prepares to transition to the Sun Belt Conference, O'Regan could look for staff with recruiting connections in the Deep South.
The possibility of more departures is always there, but at the moment O'Regan's conversations left him reasonably comfortable of the rest of the team's return as JMU tries to get back to it's winning ways.
"I've had meaningful conversations with everyone on our team," O'Regan said. "For me this offseason is about two things. It's about the direction of where we are headed and steering our culture back on course. Those are the two things I'm most focused on."
