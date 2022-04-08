Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 32F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 32F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.