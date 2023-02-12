CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 16 points in James Madison’s 73-66 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball action.
Edwards, a sophomore guard, was 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-for-5 from distance, and went 4-for-6 from the line for the Dukes (18-9, 9-5 SBC) in the road win. Forward Mezie Offurum scored 13 points while going 6-of-11 from the field and had 10 boards and three steals.
Junior guard Noah Freidel was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2-for-5 from distance, and went 4-for-6 from the line to finish with 12 points while adding eight rebounds.
Takal Molson added 11 points for JMU on the afternoon. Sophomore Tyree Ihenacho stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, six assists, and four rebounds without a turnover in 27 minutes and knocked down the game-tying and go-ahead 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
On Thursday, the Dukes came up short of a comeback win, falling 76-63 at Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern.
In that setback, Edwards had 16 points and nine rebounds for JMU, while Molson had 13 points, guard Vado Morse finished with 11, and Offurum added nine and six boards.
The Dukes, who have eight road wins this year — the most in a single season since 2015-16 — will return home Thursday for an in-state rivalry clash with Old Dominion.
JAMES MADISON (73) — Amadi 1-2 1-2 3, Offurum 6-11 0-0 13, Freidel 3-8 4-6 12, Ihenacho 2-4 1-2 7, Molson 5-11 0-0 11, Edwards 5-12 4-6 16, Wooden 4-10 1-1 9, Morse 0-5 2-2 2, X.Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 13-19 73.
COASTAL CAROLINA (66) — Basey 0-1 1-2 1, Nichols 8-13 2-2 20, J.Brown 4-15 2-2 10, Daye 3-7 3-4 10, Uduje 9-22 1-1 22, Likayi 1-3 0-0 3, Blackmon 0-4 0-0 0, Abraham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 9-11 66.
Halftime — Coastal Carolina 41-31. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 8-25 (Ihenacho 2-3, Edwards 2-5, Freidel 2-5, Offurum 1-2, Molson 1-3, Wooden 0-3, Morse 0-4), Coastal Carolina 7-28 (Uduje 3-9, Nichols 2-5, Daye 1-2, Likayi 1-3, Abraham 0-1, Blackmon 0-2, J.Brown 0-6). Rebounds — James Madison 39 (Offurum 10), Coastal Carolina 41 (Nichols 13). Assists — James Madison 16 (Ihenacho 6), Coastal Carolina 10 (Daye 5). Total Fouls — James Madison 10, Coastal Carolina 16. A — 1,578 (3,600).
In other college sports over the weekend:
Softball
Indiana State 2, James Madison 0: Sophomore Lexi Rogers tossed a complete game, striking out five and giving up just two runs on three hits, but it wasn’t enough as James Madison suffered its second straight loss to open the season in a non-conference shutout at the hands of Indiana State at the Charleston Invitational on Friday.
Graduate student Hallie Hall, standout freshman KK Mathis, junior Kylee Gleason, and redshirt junior Reed Butler all tallied hits for the Dukes in the setback.
Indiana State scored on a walk in the third inning and a home run in the fourth to earn the impressive victory.
Earlier in the day, JMU opened the season with a 4-3 loss at the hands of Chattanooga to open the tournament slate.
Junior Alissa Humphrey was solid on the mound across four innings with nine strikeouts for the Dukes. Humphrey gave up zero walks, allowing three runs across six hits.
The Dukes scored first, as graduate student Hannah Shifflett led off with a walk, then stole second and third to score on Hall’s sac fly to put JMU up 1-0 early.
Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run to put the Dukes in a 2-1 hole.
Redshirt junior Reed Butler doubled in the top of the second, Shifflett had a single in the third, and Gleason singled in the seventh for the Dukes, but Chattanooga extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth and fifth.
Freshman Bella Henzler recorded her first collegiate hit by knocking in two runs with an inside-the-park home run to cut the Dukes’ deficit to one in the top of the seventh, but the late rally was not enough to push JMU to a victory.
The final day of the Charleston Invitational was canceled Saturday due to inclement weather, meaning the Dukes (0-2) are back in action Friday in the Elon Invitational.
James Madison 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Indiana State 001 100 x — 2 3 0
Rogers and Romero. Benko and Tokarek. W — Benko (1-0). L — Rogers (0-1). HR: ISU — Bringle, fourth, none on.
Men’s Tennis
James Madison 5, George Mason 2: At the Burke Racquet & Swim Club on Saturday, James Madison dominated singles and won its fourth in a row with a non-conference victory over in-state foe George Mason.
Holden Koons earned wins in both doubles and singles, while the Dukes also produced singles triumphs by Julian Lozano, Youssef Sadek, Francisco Sinopoli, and Edson Sanchez. All five singles victories came in straight sets.
“It’s always nice to get a road win, and we always have intense matches with Mason,” James Madison head coach Steve Secord said. We tried three new doubles teams and need to work on a few things. The guys did a great job responding in singles. I’m proud of how this group listens and wants to fight and get behind each other.”
JMU (5-2) is off next week and returns to action on Feb. 25 when it travels to Radford for a 1 p.m. serve.
