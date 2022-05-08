Reid Long had a record-breaking performance and fifth-seeded Bridgewater advanced to the final weekend of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament with a sweep of fourth-seeded Washington and Lee on Sunday.
In an 8-1 win in the first game of the first-round doubleheader in Lexington, Long set a program record with his 11th win of the season as he tossed 7.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Brett Tharp tossed 1.1 innings in relief, giving up two hits and striking out one.
Tharp was also 3-for-5 at the plate for the Eagles in that win with a triple and two RBIs while Jarrett Biesecker and Hunter Clever each had two hits and an RBI.
Also chipping in for BC was Collin Reid, who finished with two hits in the victory.
The Eagles closed the deal with a 9-8 win in the second game to finish the sweep.
Bridgewater pounded out 14 hits as a team in that one with catcher Jonathan Sexton leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort that included a solo home run.
Kevin Navedo, a Harrisonburg product, was 2-for-5 with three hits for the Eagles in the series-clinching win while Biesecker added a trio of hits himself.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater (26-15) was Reid with two hits and two RBIs.
Robbie Stoss, meanwhile, earned the win with 4.2 innings of relief work, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four. Tharp earned the save.
Washington and Lee 310 000 022 — 8 12 1
Bridgewater 201 114 00x — 9 14 3
Haller, Blair and Charneco. Clever, Stoss, Hrasky, Tharp and Sexton. W — Stoss (1-1). L — Haller (5-4). SV — Tharp (11). HR — BC: Sexton, fourth inning, none on.
In other ODAC tournament action:
Lynchburg 18, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite mustered up just four hits in an 18-0 rout at the hands of top-seeded and nationally-ranked Lynchburg in Game 1 the ODAC tournament quarterfinals on Sunday on the road.
Jaylon Lee had two hits for the Royals (12-23) while Jordan Jones and Ray Tricarico each finished with one. The Hornets had 16 total hits as a team.
EMU will look to keep its season alive today back at Lynchburg at 12 p.m. for Game 2. With a win, it would force a decisive third game to be played at 3 p.m. A loss would end the Royals’ season.
Eastern Mennonite 000 000 000 — 0 4 2
Lynchburg 340 007 04x — 18 16 0
West, Riddick, Sturgeon, Smith and Tricarico. Mattfield, Preston and Fiedler. W — Mattfield (9-0). L — West (2-1). HR — LYN: Neaves, first inning, one on. Collins, sixth inning, one on. O’Donovan, eighth inning, two on.
