BRIDGEWATER – Destiny Zapata’s second-half goal was the difference in second-seeded Bridgewater College’s 1-0 win over No. 3-seed Roanoke in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday at Jopson Athletic Complex in women's soccer.
The game-winning score from Zapata came in the 66th minute.
It was the freshman’s fifth goal of the campaign, which is tied for the most on the team.
The Eagles (10-1) got a save from goalkeeper Sydney Davis, who notched the shutout.
BC advances to Sunday’s championship game against top-seeded Washington & Lee, which knocked off Virginia Wesleyan on Friday. The Eagles lost 2-1 to Washington & Lee in the regular-season finale on April 3.
In other local sports Friday:
Field Hockey
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Emily Dudley and Maggie Chiappazzi scored the first two goals and unbeaten Lynchburg beat host Eastern Mennonite 3-0 in ODAC field hockey. Alexis Brown had the third goal for the Hornets, with an assist from Dudley.
It was the regular-season finale for EMU, which fell to 4-4, 3-4. The Hornets are 7-0, 7-0.
Women's Lacrosse
Bridgewater 20, Randolph 5: Lauren Roberts had six goals and three assists as visiting Bridgewater whipped Randolph 20-5 in ODAC women's lacrosse.
Allison Burris added three goals and four assists for the Eagles, Jodie Welsh had three goals and three assists and Kaity Petersheim had three goals. Ashley Venit and Emily Dell chipped in with two goals for the winners while goalie Mikaela Brooks had four saves.
The Eagles are now 2-5, 2-3 while Randolph fell to 2-5, 0-3.
Tennis
James Madison 6, Marshall 1: James Madison won all six singles matches and defeated Marshall 6-1 in women's tennis. The Dukes are 10-3 while Marshall is 6-6. JMU hosts College of Charleston today at 10 a.m. at Hillside Courts in the regular-season finale. JMU seniors Alexis Franco and Jona Roka will be honored before the match.
Men's Soccer
James Madison 2, North Carolina Wilmington 0: James Madison upset No. 13 North Carolina Wilmington 2-0 in men's soccer in Harrisonburg, with goals by Melker Anshelm and Luca Erhardt in a game with two red cards and three yellows in the CAA match. The Dukes are 5-0-1, 4-0-0 while UNC Wilmington is 5-2-2, 2-1-1.
Goalie TJ Bush tied a career-high with seven saves and posted his 29th career shutout.
The Dukes, on Senior Night, clinched the No. 1 seed for the Colonial Athletic Association tournament that begins Thursday in Philadelphia.
