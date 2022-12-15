The Bridgewater College baseball team announced its 2023 schedule on Wednesday.
The Eagles will play 39 games this season, beginning Feb. 11 at N.C. Wesleyan.
Returning home the next week, BC will host McDaniel before playing six games over spring break against Penn State-Altoona and Oneonta before heading to Demorest Ga. for three days to take on a trio of non-conference foes in Rose-Hulman, Piedmont and Ferrum.
Old Dominion Athletic Conference play begins March 12 at Lynchburg while the team will host home doubleheaders against Averett, Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney.
In total, the Eagles will host 19 games this year, including nine key conference matchups.
Last year, Bridgewater went 26-17 and fell in the final weekend of the ODAC tournament.
It was the first time since 2014 that the Eagles surpassed the 25-win mark for a season.
