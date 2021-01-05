The longest active tenured college football coach in Virginia is leaving his post.
On Tuesday, Bridgewater College announced Michael Clark will retire this spring following his 26th season at the helm of the Eagles.
“My dad was a great coach and he always gave me great advice,” Clark said Tuesday. “He always said, ‘Make sure you leave parties when people are sorry to see you go.’ That’s always hung in the back of my mind, and in this business sometimes you don’t get to control that. So to be able to get to do it this way, I’m comfortable with it.”
BC - along with the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference - postponed the football campaign from the fall to the spring due to the coronavirus, and Clark said he’s motivated to cap his career with a strong spring as the Eagles embark on defending the ODAC crown they captured in the fall of 2019.
The school also announced offensive coordinator Scott Lemn will take over as coach after Clark’s retirement, a recommendation Clark said he made to the school. Lemn, a James Madison alum, is in his 11th season as a member of Clark’s staff.
“That made a tough decision easier,” Clark said. “It’s a great call for Bridgewater College.”
Said Lemn: “Coach Clark says, ‘Sometimes life throws you big decisions you have to make and sometimes life throws you no-brainers.’ And ultimately, not many guys get to say they’re walking into a first-time head-coaching job at an established program where there are standards already established and they’re really high not just in theory, but in practice. When it was offered to me, it was a no-brainer moment.”
Clark, who is set to work his 41st season overall in college football, has tallied a 164-101-1 mark as BC’s head man. He’s led the Eagles to six ODAC championships and seven appearances in the Division III postseason, with the most recent run to the playoffs last season when BC went 10-0 through the regular season and took the ODAC outright. Clark’s 2001 squad went all the way to the Stagg Bowl in Salem where they fell to national powerhouse Mount Union to finish 12-1 and as the D-III runner-up.
When he took the BC job on Jan. 16, 1995, Clark, a former assistant with stops at Murray State, Virginia Tech, his alma mater Cincinnati and VMI, inherited an Eagles team that was 0-10 the season before. He went 0-9-1 in his first year on the job, but built Bridgewater into a winner by 2000. They went to six straight D-III postseasons, and one of his desires up until last year was to return BC to its past successes.
“My competition who I was recruiting against would say, ‘Will [Clark] be there for your son all four years?’ Because I’m the oldest coach in the ODAC,” Clark said, with a chuckle. “They’d give me that line and I’d have comebacks, but I never said yes. But at that time, I would say, ‘I’m not leaving until we get this program back to a championship level.’ I’d been competitive, but I accomplished that goal. That factored in some [to the decision to retire].”
On five occasions, Clark earned ODAC Coach of the Year honors. He was also the Hansen’s Gazette National Coach of the Year in 2001.
“Since I have been here, [Clark] has sort of been the voice of the ODAC,” Shenandoah coach Scott Yoder said. “I am thrilled for him. I am thrilled he gets to step away on his terms. Certainly, disappointed because that Shenandoah-Bridgewater game is always big and it will be different without him.
“I think it is a loss for the ODAC and our sport, but he has given so much. I am happy for him.”
Another rival coach, Hampden-Sydney College’s Marty Favret, expressed a similar sentiment. Favret and Clark, who considers Hampden-Sydney a fierce competitor of BC, have matched up with each other for two decades.
“As you get older you soften a little bit,” Favret, the 21st-year H-SC coach, said. “We are the two guys that have been around the longest. It is not unusual to get a text after a Saturday game that says ‘the two old guys can still coach.’
“I think we have mutual respect for each other, especially when the other one is playing Randolph-Macon,” Favret said as he laughed. “We do really respect and get along with each other because we know how hard it is.”
Clark, who worked under the legendary Frank Beamer with the Hokies and at Murray State, made allies across the coaching profession, including with ex-JMU coach Mickey Matthews. When the pair of longtime coaches were early in the tenures at their respective schools, Clark’s BC teams were mainstays in the D-III playoffs and Matthews’ Dukes won the 2004 I-AA national championship.
“We pulled for each other all the time, shared ideas,” Matthews said. “I’d go out and visit with him. He’d come out to watch practice. They would struggle having a place to practice because of the weather and we’d volunteer our place to let Bridgewater come practice. Mike and I had a great relationship. I hope retirement works out for him. He’s very deserving. He’s a terrific guy.”
And another one of those factors for Clark in his choice to step away following the spring, according to him, is that he knows he can handle retirement.
The pandemic kept him away from most of his usual responsibilities on the gridiron this past fall. He said he was able to do things – like fly fishing – that he’d never have time for if he was preparing Favret’s team, Shenandoah or an opening-season non-league game at Gettysburg.
“It was the first Saturday in September and we were on a shutdown here,” Clark said. “Athletics were back and then we were out, and that was the first Saturday in a September if you count my time as a player and a coach in 46 years that I wasn’t involved in something related to college football. That goes back to 1975.
“We weren’t allowed to work here. Athletic department was shut down, so I got up at like six in the morning and I drove well into the mountains and I went to a mountain stream. I fished brook trout all day and I didn’t see another human. I had a better chance of seeing a bear where I was at. I don’t know if that was an epiphany moment, but it’s like OK. That’s a Saturday in September and it didn’t involve football for me and I survived. I’m not saying I’ll fish every day, but I remember that.”
But before Clark can do that again, he said he’s all in on guiding the Eagles through the virus-impacted season. They’ll play five games beginning March 5.
“I’m going to attack these next three months and throw the kitchen sink at it to get the most out of it that I can,” Clark said.
