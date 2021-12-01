BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater used a strong defensive effort to score a big 74-35 win over Eastern Mennonite in a cross-town ODAC women’s basketball game on Wednesday.
The Eagles turned 31 EMU turnovers into 35 points en route to the victory at Nininger Hall.
“The story for us was to take care of the ball,” Royals coach Jenny Posey said. “They had a good game plan and shut down our big three. That was the difference.”
Both teams struggled from the floor and with turnovers out of the gate. The Eagles scored the game’s first 11 points and led 12-3 with 2:11 left in the first period. Freshman Brii Redfearn scored all seven points for the Royals, including a 3-pointer, and Bridgewater led 12-7 after one.
The Eagles opened the second quarter on a 16-3 run to take a 26-10 lead with 4:38 to play in the half. Bridgewater closed the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 34-10 advantage to the locker room. The Royals scored all of their points from the free throw line in the second quarter.
EMU showed some life in the third, scoring 15 points, but still trailed 52-25 after three periods. A 22-10 margin in the fourth by Bridgewater sealed the victory.
“We were just trying to focus on our defense and things that we can control,” first-year Eagles’ coach Jason Asbell said. “We are young and so are [the Royals]. We are just trying to get better everyday.”
Erika Nettles, a senior forward, had 15 points and nine boards while Jaden Alsberry, a sophomore forward from Strasburg, added 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles.
“We have a nice tandem in the middle with those two,” said Asbell, whose team won its third straight.
Redfearn paced the Royals with 10 points and seven rebounds while freshman Trinity Price added seven points and four boards.
“We are young and we have got to adjust better in the future,” Posey added.
Of the two local products in the game, Spotswood grad Mary Ruth Shifflett, a junior guard, scored five points, pulled down six boards with an assist, a steal and a block for Bridgewater while Harrisonburg grad Constance Komara, a senior forward, had four points, four rebounds and an assist for EMU.
Eastern Mennonite 7 3 15 10 — 35
Bridgewater 12 22 18 22 — 74
EASTERN MENNONITE (35) — Komara 1 2-2 4, Hamlet 1 2-3 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Redfearn 4 0-0 10, Price 3 1-3 7, Clapp 0 0-0 0, Secrist 0 1-2 1, Wright 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Glymph 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Roberts 0 2-2 2, Moore 1 2-2 5. Totals 11 10-16 35.
BRIDGEWATER (74) — Nettles 7 1-2 15, Alsberry 6 3-3 15, 2 0-0 6, Shifflett 1 2-4 5, Dietz 0 0-0 0, Dailey 1 0-0 2, Huffman 1 1-2 3, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Huskey 4 1-1 9, Clark 0 1-4 1, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, King 1 1-2 3, Maynard 1 0-0 2, Pick 0 2-4 2, Pierson 3 4-6 11, Wiles 0 0-0 0, Norton 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-28 74.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 3 (Redfearn 2, Moore), Bridgewater 4 (Williams 2, Shifflett, Pierson).
