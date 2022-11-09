The regular season comes to a close for Bridgewater College on Saturday.
The Eagles travel to Guilford to face the Quakers in the last Old Dominion Athletic Conference football game of the regular season.
Coming off a 13-6 win over Washington and Lee at home, Bridgewater will look to end the regular season on a four-game win streak.
With a guaranteed bowl game and an opportunity for postseason play, second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn wants his team to push forward and not let complacency creep into their minds.
“I think that’s what every team starts the season off with is let’s get to a postseason game, let’s keep going,” Lemn said. “I think there’s some comfortability right now. Our goal is to continually fight that complacency that can come with that and still try to gain a competitive edge each day.”
In the last week of the regular season, Lemn said the pace of practice has changed a little bit, but their focus, intentions and preparation are still the same.
“Also with the understanding that we started on August 11th and it’s the beginning of November now,” Lemn said. “This is a physical sport and you see the healthy teams are the ones who have a lot of success towards the end of the season and we want to be one of those teams.”
Junior quarterback Jaylen Wood is coming off his second consecutive game of throwing over 100 yards. The six-foot, 190-pounder out of Moseley was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, throwing for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Wood said execution is still key for the offense and they’ll look to take advantage of the holes in Guilford’s defense. Like every game this year, Wood said the team is focused on coming out and winning.
“Prepare like we’ve been preparing all year and playing hard until the end, that’s all we can really do right now,” Wood said. “Focus on beating Guilford and we’ll see what happens from there, but everybody’s still bought in 100 percent [and] we just want to finish the season out strong.”
The Quakers (2-7, 1-5 ODAC) are coming off a 26-0 win over Averett on the road — snapping a seven-game losing streak. Wood thinks it’s going to be a good game and like any other game this year, they can’t take their opponent lightly.
“We’re going to prepare the same way,” Wood said. “As far as the matchup, it’ll be a good game [and] as long as we execute, we’ll be just fine.”
Last Saturday was a career day for junior linebacker Samuel Adkins. The Winchester native tallied ten total tackles and earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week for his performance.
For the defense, their focus is pass breakups as they know Guilford is a pass-heavy team. Adkins said the Eagles (8-1, 5-1 ODAC) want to make a statement at the end of the year by putting as many points on the board and with a good defensive effort as well.
To end the regular season 9-1 would be huge for Bridgewater, according to Adkins.
“Especially recruits coming in that they can see that we are a program that’s well off in the ODAC,” Adkins said. “This means a lot to us as well because our team has been together for the whole season.”
When looking at Guilford, Lemn sees a dangerous team. He sees a defense that’s played more physically each week and is coming off a shutout win with a lot of confidence.
After ending the regular season 4-6 last year, to potentially end 9-1 this year shows the offseason work paid off.
“Success in the fall comes from the hard work you put in April, March [and] through the summer,” Lemn said. “I think it’s a payoff of that [and] I think it’s some experience that we gained in that 4-6 year. … We matured a lot from it, and not only did we mature from it and build on our culture, we’ve been able to capitalize on it.”
