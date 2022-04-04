BRIDGEWATER — Playing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, arguably the best Division III conference in the country, means treating every game like a playoff game.
But for Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater College, any time these two city/county rivals meet, the game at stake is bigger than ODAC competition.
“Between the two teams, we have so many local players,” Bridgewater softball coach Megan Pleskovic said on Monday. “It kind of makes it means more than just ODAC play and you're fighting for the Valley and everything. It's always a good matchup.”
It was a cloudy afternoon for softball as the Eagles hosted the Royals in another edition of the Route 42 rivalry. Ultimately, Bridgewater came away with a pair of wins — 3-0 and 3-1 — to sweep the conference doubleheader at Jopson Athletic Complex.
“Every time you play your crosstown rival, it's always huge,” said BC catcher SaraWimer, who finished 1-for-2 with a two-run double in the first win for the Eagles. “We always get amped up for them.”
Monday marked the beginning of Division III week nationwide, so to have the cross-town rivals come to the Eagles' home field the team said meant a lot. The game with EMU was advertised across campus and the turnout was high for an afternoon double-header and Pleskovic said she appreciated it.
But for the Eagles, the local impact is even more important.
“We've got a lot of local fans and everybody has watched the girls play growing up in high school,” Pleskovic said. “It just makes the atmosphere that much bigger. Everybody always gets really excited anytime we play each other.”
The former Broadway standout Wimer hit a double in the bottom of the first for the Eagles, scoring both runners on base and giving her team the early 2-0 lead. The hit scored the game-winning run in the first inning.
To score the third run, she ran home on a senior outfielder Avery Pinder single. Wimer’s first-inning double came off Royals pitcher Emily Campbell — a fellow former Gobbler.
“I've got a couple of former teammates over there on the team,” Wimer said. “I wasn't trying to do anything too big. I got the pitch that I wanted. And luckily it went my way.”
Sophomore pitcher Samantha Martin was a big part of the Eagle's success in game one. Described as efficient, Martin threw only 69 pitches to get the complete win to go along with six strikeouts.
“It was probably the most crisp I’ve been as a pitcher,” Martin said. “It was exciting.”
The Royal got home in the top of the fourth on a double from freshman Grace Fravel — another former Gobbler — scoring sophomore Erin Keith. In the bottom, though, Bridgewater loaded the bases and brought the lead back to two runs. EMU came up with several double-plays in the afternoon contest but never got it going offensively.
In game one, the Eagles finished with six hits — each one by a different player. For the Royals, Fravel led the team with an RBI knock.
In the second contest, Emma Killion pitched a complete game in another low-scoring contest as she allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out one in the shutout.
At the plate for the Eagles (17-11, 7-1 ODAC), Turner Ashby alum Torie Shifflett went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Avery Pinder added a single and two runs.
The Royals (17-6-1, 3-5 ODAC) were led in the second contest by Buffalo Gap graduate Natalye Graham, who took the loss despite pitching six innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five. Former Spotswood standout Kaitlyn Fletcher had a double at the plate for EMU in that setback.
“We want to pick up the energy a little bit more clean up a few things from game one,” Pleskovic said. “Just keep the momentum going and still make this a great game.”
Eastern Mennonite 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Bridgewater 001 020 x — 3 3 0
Graham and Boone. Killion and Franklin. W — Killion (4-5). L — Graham (5-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.