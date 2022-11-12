GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bridgewater College closed out the regular season in dominant fashion.
The Eagles tallied the most points they have in a single game all season, decimating Guilford 64-22 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference football on Saturday at the Armfield Athletic Center.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said the first half was great for their special teams, as they took two kick returns back for touchdowns.
He also applauded his defense for dropping the quarterback in the backfield 11 times.
“We had a great season because we had a great offseason,” Lemn said. “For our guys who have the opportunity to come back, they need to remember that and understand that.”
Lemn said his team’s effort has been “tremendous” throughout the regular season. That effort was on display against Guilford as they put up 305 receiving yards and 176 rushing yards.
The first quarter saw running back Ronald Robinson Jr. finish off a 45-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown carry. Robinson notched two touchdowns on the day with 46 rushing yards.
“We knew coming into this game, it was going to be about us [and] not about what the other team was doing,” Robinson said. “We just focused on playing our game, honestly, and we took advantage of the opportunities given to us.”
The Eagles started out the second quarter hot when quarterback Jaylen Wood connected on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Gilliam. Next, Dylan Maclachlan had a 40-yard punt return for six points.
Later in the quarter, Viante Tucker broke through for a massive 90-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Wide receiver Derrick Jenkins also found his way to the end zone in the second quarter on a 2-yard carry. The senior also nabbed a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third and led the Eagles in receiving with five receptions for 62 yards.
“We had a good game plan going in, offense was locked in the whole entire time as well as the defense,” Jenkins said. “We just looked forward to getting the ball out quick, trying to hit them on the ground a little bit [and] just a combination of everything.”
The Quakers made an effort to keep up with the Eagles in the first half, but they trailed 36-14 at halftime.
Bridgewater ultimately put the game out of sight in the third quarter, putting up 14 unanswered points.
The BC defense didn’t give Guilford a break either. Freshman Aaron Nice, a Stuarts Draft alum, led the Eagles in total tackles with ten and sacks with 6.5 — an ODAC single-game record.
Lemn said Nice is becoming the player that they hoped for and the stellar defensive performance comes from the guys playing really hard.
“[It was] really a relentless pursuit to the ball all day long,” Lemn said. “Credit to Guilford, they still got out there and threw some big shots. They had a long touchdown to end the game and they made some tremendous catches today. The catches they did get, we made them earn in a big way.”
The Eagles finished off the game with 14 more points in the fourth quarter, as both quarterback Malcolm Anderson and running back Euan Spikers racked up rushing touchdowns.
Bridgewater will turn its focus to the Neptune Bowl, which takes place Saturday in Virginia Beach. The Eagles end the regular season 9-1, their best record since winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2019.
“We’re satisfied with our season, 9-1 is great, but we want to let people know that we’re going to keep working,” Robinson Jr. said. “They haven’t seen the best Bridgewater team yet.”
Jenkins wouldn’t say that Saturday’s win sends a message to the other ODAC teams, but rather no one should be taking their eyes off Bridgewater.
He summed up this season as a great team with camaraderie and one that had all arrows pointed in the right direction.
“Never count us out,” Jenkins said. “We were counted out early in the beginning of the season [and] here we are 9-1, a great record.”
Bridgewater’s regular season has come to an end and Lemn applauded his team for having the quality of playing based on their capabilities, rather than letting their opponent dictate how they play.
It’s a winning mindset that led Lemn and the Eagles (9-1, 6-1 ODAC) to a near-perfect record.
“It speaks volumes of our leadership [and] our leadership through the off-season,” Lemn said. “Obviously the quality of players, we got a great staff and our staff is aggressive in recruiting. I hope that our players, and I told them this after the game, these things didn’t happen by accident. They happened because of our hard work.”
Bridgewater 7 29 14 14 — 64
Guilford 0 14 0 8 — 22
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BC — Robinson Jr. 3 run (Hendren kick), 5:22
Second Quarter
BC — Gilliam 6 pass from Wood (Hendren kick), 14:04
BC — Maclachlan 40 punt return (Hendren kick), 9:29
BC — Jenkins 2 run (Watkins rush), 9:26
GC — Alexander 26 pass from Baker (Haiduven kick), 3:06
BC — Tucker 90 kickoff return (Hendren kick), 2:53
GC — Mays 50 pass from Baker (Haiduven kick), 1:40
Third Quarter
BC — Jenkins 25 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 6:42
BC — Robinson Jr. 7 run (Hendren kick), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
BC — Anderson 12 run (Hendren kick), 9:16
BC — Spikers 5 run (Hendren kick), 4:53
GC — Alexander 62 pass from Gassert (Mays pass), 3:56
Individual Stats
Rushing — BC: Mensah 15-66, Robinson Jr. 8-46, Anderson 4-26, Spikers 4-21, Leftwich 3-12, Wood 2-7, Tucker 2-6, Jenkins 1-2, Dragovich 1-1, Drumgoole 2-(-7). GC: Menegay 3-21, Gibson 5-19, Gassert 3-1, Baker 12-(-66).
Passing — BC: Wood 13-22-1-120, Anderson 12-16-1-138, Dragovich 3-3-0-47. GC: Baker 11-29-2-196, Gassert 2-4-1-65.
Receiving — BC: Jenkins 5-62, Green 4-54, Maclachlan 3-37, Watkins 3-29, Perdue 1-24, Drumgoole 3-23, Robinson Jr. 2-19, Clark 1-14, Tucker 2-14, Williams 1-10, Hughes 1-9, Gilliam 1-6, Beck 1-4. GC: Mays 6-120, Alexander 3-106, Lovett 2-28, Laws 2-7.
