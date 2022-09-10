BRIDGEWATER — On its home turf for the first time this season, Bridgewater came to play.
The Eagles defense punched out six turnovers — one being an interception returned for a touchdown — en route to crushing Southern Virginia 58-10 on Saturdayin non-conference college football action at the Jopson Athletic Complex. It was Bridgewater’s highest-scoring game since 2011, when the Eagles beat Guilford 59-13.
“Our main thing was playing together as a team,” BC quarterback Malcolm Anderson said. “Our message this week was for the rest of the season, we got to play a full game and that’s what we’re capable of.”
Anderson led the quarterback department in passing yards with 148 on 11 completed passes. Wide receiver Derrick Jenkins caught four passes for 48 yards and running back Albert Mensah led Bridgewater’s rushing stats with 25 yards on seven carries.
Both defenses had a good showing in the first quarter and didn’t allow either side to score. Quarterback Jaylen Wood started the game for Bridgewater, but was subbed out by Anderson towards the end of the first. Head coach Scott Lemn said the decision to start Wood was based on the fact that Anderson started last week.
“Between the quarterback decision, it’s still a tough one,” Lemn said. “Malcolm had the great play with Freddie [Watkins] on the Hail Mary. Malcolm finished off a couple touchdown drives but I have no doubt if Jaylen had been there for those plays, he would’ve made those plays as well.”
Anderson said as a competitor, he wants to be able to play the entire game but added that it allows him to watch the game “in real time” if he’s the second quarterback in and make adjustments where their needed.
“Coach [Lemn] thinks that’s what’s best for our team and it’s been working so far,” Anderson said. “I put my trust in him to make the decision of who the starter is and what kind of role we fit after that.”
The Eagles notched 14 unanswered points in the second as Kennedy Fauntleroy rushed for a 13-yard touchdown. Zach Koller grabbed an interception on SVU’s next drive, which set up Anderson to rush for eight yards into the end zone. After the Knights got on the board with a 40-yard field goal, Brendan Robinson legged out an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown.
With 0:15 left in the half, SVU quarterback Colten Shumway connected on a two-yard pass to Jalan Troy. The Eagles countered it when Anderson found Freddie Watkins on a 40-yard touchdown bomb on the last play of the half. Anderson was six for seven with 81 passing yards in the first half.
The Eagles continued to put the game out of sight by scoring 30 unanswered points in the second half. Ronald Robinson Jr. muscled his way into the end zone on a four-yard carry in the third quarter. Bridgewater fans were in a frenzy when Aaron Moore grabbed an interception and returned it for six points.
“Obviously it felt good to do my part to make the team win,” Moore said. “We had a good week of practice and everyone knew the win against Gettysburg was nice, but we let that go. Come Monday morning, we were all locked in on SVU and what we needed to do to win.”
Anderson found Albert Mensah on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 1:29 left in the third. He racked up his third passing touchdown in the fourth quarter when Viante Tucker made a leaping 12-yard touchdown grab. To make matters worse for the Knights, they gave up two more points on a safety.
“I think our guys just need to remember that as we play together, we’re pretty good,” Lemn said. “I think the other part about it is we got to be able to learn when we’ve had some success and obviously over the last six quarters, we’ve played pretty well.”
The Eagles travel to N.C. Wesleyan next Saturday to face the Battling Bishops.
Now 2-0, Anderson believes they’re a different team since the first half at Gettysburg.
“When we went into halftime at Gettysburg, there was a calm sense in the locker room,” Anderson said. “That gave me confidence in our team that we’re still here. We’re not panicking [and] we know what mistakes we had. … I do believe we’re a different team, I believe we’re a confident team. We’re a young team and when we put it together, I think we’re a dangerous team.”
Southern Virginia 0 10 0 0 — 10
Bridgewater 0 28 21 9 — 58
Second Quarter
BC — Fauntleroy 13 run (Hendren kick), 13:55
BC — Anderson 8 run (Hendren kick), 10:01
SVU — Brown 40 kick, 1:43
BC — Robinson 88 kickoff return (Hendren kick), 1:29
SVU — Troy 2 pass from Shumway (Brown kick), 0:15
BC — Watkins 60 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
BC — Robinson Jr. 4 run (Hendren kick), 10:13
BC — Moore interception return (Hendren kick), 8:52
BC — Mensah 10 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 1:29
Fourth Quarter
BC — Tucker 12 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 14:25
BC — Safety, 12:14
Individual Stats
Rushing — SVU: Nelson 9-55, Wood 10-35, Lanktree 7-27, Shumway 6-27, Williams-Person 3-5, Audette 1-4. BC: Mensah 7-25, Wood 4-22, Anderson 2-20, Fauntleroy 4-18, Robinson Jr. 5-16, Jenkins 1-3, Spikers 2-2, Leftwich 2-1, Dragovich 1-(-2).
Passing — SVU: Shumway 18-31-0-152, Troy 0-1-0-0. BC: Wood 9-13-59-0, Anderson 11-13-148-3, Dragovich 2-5-12-0.
Receiving — SVU: Washington 5-51, Wester 3-23, Stores 3-19, Troy 2-23, Wood 2-9, Francois 1-15, Hyder 1-7, Jones 1-5. BC: Jenkins 4-48, Tucker 4-39, Maclachlan 3-20, Beck 2-20, J. Johnson 2-8, Watkins 1-40, Hughes 1-10, Mensah 1-10, W. Johnson 1-7, Drumgoole 1-6, Robinson Jr. 1-6, Williams 1-5.
