The scheduling nightmare continued for Bridgewater men’s basketball on Sunday.
Since a 108-80 rout of non-conference opponent Bethany on Dec. 17, the Eagles have dealt with a number of changes to their schedule due to various COVID-19 protocols inside their opponents' programs.
Bridgewater was originally slated to play Mary Baldwin on January 3, but that game was canceled. As a replacement game, the Eagles were scheduled to face William Peace on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, however, the school announced that the make-up game with William Peace had suddenly been canceled, too, due to COVID-19 concerns inside the Pacers program.
"Obviously, it's a bit frustrating [and] tough timing," Eagles coach Steve Enright told the Daily News-Record on Sunday. "We played very well in our last two non-conference games, so we really want to keep that momentum going. But, we have to roll with the punches. We tell our guys this isn't unique to us and these issues are currently impacting the entire college basketball landscape. The important thing is being ready at a moment's notice to play if schedule continue to change for reasons outside of our control."
A press release sent out by the school said the team would seek a replacement opponent.
Bridgewater is 4-6 this season, but was starting to gain some momentum as of late.
After suffering five straight losses, including two in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play against Roanoke and Lynchburg, the Eagles have now won back-to-back non-conference contests.
Bridgewater defeated Catholic 80-75 on Dec. 11 and earned the win over Bethany just less than a week later.
The Eagles are currently scheduled to get back on the court Wednesday at home against Shenandoah. That’s one of eight games on the schedule this month for Bridgewater.
"If we can add a non-conference game down the road, we may do that," Enright said. "In the meantime, we are excited to get back to ODAC play on Wednesday. at Shenandoah."
