Jordan Phillips McLoyd’s 3-pointer at the buzzer blanked off the rim, and Bridgewater held on for a thrilling 73-71 victory — its third consecutive win — over Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball action inside Nininger Hall on Wednesday.
The WildCats drew within two with nine minutes remaining, but Landon Hawes connected on a quick trey and then scored five quick points to keep the Eagles.
Phillips-McLoyd and Micah Crider scored on back-to-back plays to cut the deficit to one with less than a minute left for Randolph-Macon, and Alec Topper hit 1-of-2 free throws for BC.
That set up Philips-McLoyd’s potential-game winner, but Bridgewater managed to hold on.
Topper led the Eagles with 15 points and six rebounds in the victory, while point guard Shod Smith continued to impress with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
Hawes was 4-of-8 from the field for 12 points while grabbing six boards, and Aaron Oates added seven points and four rebounds, with two assists. Liam Caswell scored six points.
Bridgewater (8-6, 3-2 ODAC) has now won six of its last seven games overall and will be back in action Saturday when it hits the road to take on ODAC foe Hampden-Sydney at 2 p.m.
Randolph 35 36 — 71
Bridgewater 40 33 — 73
RANDOLPH (71) — Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 1-2 3, Phillps-McLoyd 8 4-5 23, Clingerman 0 2-2 2, Perry 2 0-1 4, Wagoner 2 0-0 4, Verling 5 2-2 12, Crider 1 5-6 7, Goodman 1 0-0 2, Peters 2 0-0 4, Bickey 3 4-4 10. Totals 25 18-22 71.
BRIDGEWATER (73) — Ward 1 0-0 3, Ballou 1 0-0 3, Smith 5 2-4 13, Hawes 4 2-2 12, Dillon 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 1 0-0 3, Ayala 2 0-0 5, Oates 3 1-2 7, Topper 5 3-4 15, Caswell 3 0-0 6, Fincham 1 0-0 2, Dunlap 2 0-0 4, Hawk 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-14 73.
3-Point Goals — Randolph 3 (Phillips-McLoyd), Bridgewater 9 (Hawes 2, Topper 2, Ward, Ballou, Smith, Crenshaw, Ayala).
