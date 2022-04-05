As Bridgewater College makes early preparations for the 2022 football season, there will be some new faces in prominent spots.
At several skill positions the Eagles are looking for new starters to replace veterans who are graduating and those position battles have been of interest this spring.
“Obviously quarterback is one,” BC coach Scott Lemn, readying for his second season in charge, said. “Jaylen Wood started a game for us. Malcolm Anderson played some for us last year. Those are the two guys who, at least until we get our freshmen in, will be competing for a starting role at quarterback.”
Wood, a rising junior, completed 4-of-7 passes for 44 yards during a 27-7 victory against Apprentice last fall.
Anderson, a rising senior who came to Bridgewater as a quarterback, then switched to tight end before he was called back to the QB position in the middle of last season, was also called into action during the Apprentice game due to injuries. He put up more than 100 yards total offense in the second half and threw for a touchdown as the Eagles held on for the win.
At 6-3, 230 pounds, Anderson has great size for the position, but struggled a bit in two subsequent appearances, though also showed some signs of potential as a dual threat.
Perhaps the biggest key for whoever takes over at quarterback is seeing the Eagles reestablish the running game after struggling in that area last fall. Bridgewater will have to replace a longtime starter in that spot as well after the graduation of Demetreus Jalepes, who rushed for 2,501 yards and 25 touchdowns in his BC career.
“Replacing Demetreus Jalepes will be a big deal,” Lemn said. “But we’ve got guys who have played in Ronald Robinson, Brady Loder and Albert Mensah. We have experience there, but they haven’t been in the top role because we’ve had a player like Demetreus.”
Robinson was second to Jalepes in rushing this past season, carrying 40 times for 133 yards and two scores. Mensah rushed for 297 yards and five touchdowns, averaging nearly four yards per carry, during the Eagles’ ODAC championship season in 2019. But the Reston product missed the following season and played a limited role at linebacker for the Eagles last fall.
What may be a big benefit to the relatively unproven quarterbacks though is a deep wide receiver unit returning. Derek Jenkins, Dylan Maclachlan, Freddie Watkins, Jamel Johnson and Tyler Gilliam are among several pass catchers back for Bridgewater despite the loss of Chad Jones, who was one of the ODAC’s top wide outs in 2021.
“At receiver we’ve got a lot of returning faces there,” Lemn said. “That’s one of our more senior groups. Our defensive backs are one of our more senior groups. But always trying to develop depth is an important thing at those positions.”
