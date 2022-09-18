ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the Bridgewater College football team has won three consecutive games to open up the season.
The Eagles went up two touchdowns in the first quarter against N.C. Wesleyan and never looked back as they won 48-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
BC second-year head coach Scott Lemn said a big confidence booster for his team came when it scored on the second drive of the game.
“That was a drive that we really needed to see,” Lemn said. “There was never really any turning back once that happened.”
The Eagles took advantage of good field position on that drive and took the ball down the field on nine plays for 36 yards. Quarterback Malcolm Anderson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown run. Anderson and Jaylen Wood threw for over 200 yards combined and while Lemn thinks they performed well, he believes there’s room for improvement.
“We got a long way to go with that position,” Lemn said. “Not that we took a step back, I just felt like we missed a few things that we shouldn’t have.”
It was Wood’s turn to put up a touchdown later as he found Tyler Gilliam for an 8-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. The Eagles put the game out of sight in the second quarter by putting up 20 points with two touchdowns. Kennedy Fauntleroy rushed for a 46-yard touchdown run and Anderson connected with Freddie Watkins, a Stuarts Draft alum, on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
“Nothing really surprising. Most of the stuff we talked about on film, that’s what they did,” Watkins said. “They like to man up on us and we just did our thing.”
The Eagles led 34-7 at halftime and added to their score in the fourth quarter with two more touchdowns. Albert Mensah rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and quarterback Samuel Dragovich connected on a 3-yard touchdown toss to Watkins.
Noah Hines came up with an interception in the third quarter, which Lemn said helped get the Eagles going in the second half as the Battling Bishops were looking to score on the drive.
“That was really big for the team to get the defense off the field again,” Hines said. “It’s all about just trying to make plays for my team and put us in the right position. We were up pretty good coming into the second half, but it feels good to help seal that deal a little bit more.”
Hines played for Garner Magnet High School in Garner, N.C.
He said it felt good to return to his home state and get a win over N.C. Wesleyan.
“It means a lot to me, I had most of my family there to come watch. …Even some of the players that go here that I went to high school with,” Hines said. “It was really cool to come out here and see some familiar faces, but also to get the win and make a statement.”
Lemn said he’s not the type of coach to try to run up the score on another team, but he enjoys playing the game throughout and allowing different players to get a chance to be on the field.
“We came out and wanted to keep playing, keep running our offense, keep running our defense and give players an opportunity to run our stuff,” Lemn said.
The Eagles are now 3-0, their best start since 2019. With three victories over non-conference teams, they’ll turn their attention to conference play in two weeks — starting with Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 1.
As the Eagles go into the bye week, Lemn said he knows his team can score a lot but they’re going to be focused on staying consistent on both sides of the ball.
“At the end of the day, we’re a 3-0 ball club that gets to go and learn off of a victory,” Lemn said.
N.C. Wesleyan 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bridgewater 14 20 0 14 — 48
First Quarter
BC — Anderson 1 run (Hendren kick), 8:24
BC — Gilliam 8 pass from Wood (Hendren kick), 1:19
Second Quarter
BC — Fauntleroy 46 run (Johnson kick), 11:24
NCW — Byrd 47 pass from Hill (Rice kick), 8:23
BC — Hendren 25 kick
BC — Hendren 25 kick
BC — Watkins 34 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
BC — Mensah 6 run (Hendren kick), 5:20
BC — Watkins 3 pass from Dragovich, 2:52
Individual Stats
Rushing — NCWU: Byrd 12-50, Crank 10-37, Hill 5-(-3), Weloff 1-(-10). BC: Fauntleroy 5-66, Anderson 7-28, Wood 4-25, Harris 1-19, Mensah 8-18, Dragovich 2-14, Robinson Jr. 6-12, Leftwich 1-(-3).
Passing — NCWU: Hill 10-24-1-153, Weloff 1-1-4-0, Washington 0-1-0-0. BC: Wood 12-18-1-121, Anderson 10-15-116-1, Dragovich 2-3-20-1.
Receiving — NCWU: T. Byrd 1-47, Yarbrough 3-40, Logan 2-28, Salter 1-21, Robins 2-5, A. Byrd 1-3. BC: Johnson 5-69, Watkins 4-67, Gilliam 6-67, Maclachla 2-29, Jenkins 3-9, Tucker 2-9, Munk 1-4, Mensah 1-3.
