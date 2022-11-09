BRIDGEWATER — The new season started on a positive note for Bridgewater.
The Eagles led wire-to-wire to pick up a win in their season-opening game, defeating local non-conference opponent Mary Baldwin 52-35 on Tuesday in women's basketball action inside Nininger Hall.
First-year BC head coach Stephanie Flamini felt great about the win and said she’s glad they still earned a victory on a night where it wasn’t their best game.
“It shows that we can persevere a little bit, plus I’m playing a lot of new players that haven’t played,” Flamini said. “There’s very little experience there. They were able to persevere, even though they couldn’t make shots.”
The Eagles were led in points and rebounds by freshman Riley Corcoran. In her first collegiate game, Corcoran posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards and earned praise for being an aggressive, smart and a fast player.
“She’s a tough kid to guard, she took her shots when she had them,” Flamini said. “I think she’s a little disappointed in her free-throw shooting, but she made a few there at the end, so it was good.”
The Fighting Squirrels got within three early in the third quarter, but the Eagles went on a 10-0 run to stretch their lead out and ultimately never looked back.
Corcoran said she’s proud of her team and that the biggest takeaway was they were able to fight through adversity.
“Our team’s been working really hard these past couple of weeks to get where we are,” Corcoran said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we really pushed through. I’m really proud of everyone on the team.”
Senior Jasmyn Pierce contributed in a big way to Bridgewater’s 10-0 run in the third by putting up six points at the charity stripe. Pierce finished with eight points on the night and collected four rebounds.
While Pierce also said it wasn’t the prettiest game, she was happy with the result.
“We didn’t capitalize on offense, but we had a pretty good defense,” Pierce said. “We got a lot of shot-clock violations. I think we did pretty good, we just didn’t capitalize on offense.”
Pierce is trying to get back into the routine of collegiate play as this is her first year back since freshman year. Despite that, the senior feels she can still help lead the team.
“I’ve also been trying to step up and help the young people while I’m also trying to get back into the swing of things, too,” Pierce said. “I just try to stay positive and encourage everyone and just help out when I see little things.”
Sophomore Abby Branner, a Spotswood alum, tallied nine points and five rebounds in the game while junior Abby Freeman and graduate student Erika Nettles each grabbed 10 rebounds. The Eagles shot 25 percent from the field and were 3-for-10 from 3-point range.
It wasn’t the best night shooting for the Eagles, but their defensive effort made up for it.
Bridgewater outrebounded Mary Baldwin by nine and came up with ten steals.
Flamini was pleased with the defense, but said she had higher expectations for the offense after their scrimmages. She gives the benefit of the doubt that there could’ve been nervousness in the first game of the season.
“First-game jitters, a lot of young kids playing that haven’t played in a long time,” Flamini said. “We didn’t have [Strasburg alum] Jaden [Alsberry] tonight. Jaden’s our leading scorer from last year, so it would’ve probably helped us a little bit.”
Looking to build on the win, Flamini said she’s glad Mary Baldwin exposed some of their weaknesses because they’ll go into practice this week and work on it.
“Starting with the defensive end, defense is going to win games for us and as we get better and better, our shots will start falling,” Flamini said. “We’re just going to start working on finishing with contact, taking all the things we didn’t do well and start to move on.”
Mary Baldwin 5 12 7 11 — 35
Bridgewater 12 11 15 14 — 52
MARY BALDWIN (35) — Clarke 2 0-0 4, Coleman 4 2-4 10, Knight 2 1-2 6, Dunson 0 0-0 0, Gilmore 3 2-4 10, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Heilig 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 6-12 35.
BRIDGEWATER (52) — Dailey 1 0-0 3, Corcoran 3 4-10 11, Pierce 1 6-6 8, Maynard 3 2-4 8, Nettles 1 0-0 2, Freeman 2 5-6 9, Pierson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Branner 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 17-26 52.
3-Point Goals — Mary Baldwin 3 (Gilmore 2, Knight), Bridgewater 3 (Dailey, Corcoran, Branner).
