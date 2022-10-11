It took five sets, but Bridgewater came out on top over its fiercest rival on Tuesday.
In a clash of local Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals, the Eagles took a 15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12 match victory over Eastern Mennonite in women's volleyball action inside Yoder Arena.
“I think we have been working a lot on grit," said BC freshman Faith DePew, who had 12 kills and six digs on the evening. "We’re always in the present, we don’t dwell in the past [and] we don’t look at the future. We just take it point by point, so we can just stay in that moment and execute.”
It was a tightly-contested fifth set with neither team giving an inch. The set saw the score get evened up seven different times and two lead changes, but ultimately the Eagles battled to the very end and came out with the win.
Bridgewater freshman Gabby Atwell, a former Spotswood High standout, said the Eagles played for themselves and showed their heart on the court, which helped them salvage the win. Atwell had seven kills in the match.
“It might not have been as physical, but it was still really intense because we played with our heart,” Atwell said.
Both teams traded the lead early in set one with the Eagles taking an 11-8 lead at the first timeout. The Royals rallied and led 15-12 by the second timeout, though, and ultimately never looked back as Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial alum, sealed the deal with the final kill for the win. After the first-set loss, DePew said they had to stop thinking about what they needed to do and simply just do it.
“That comes with grit [and] that comes with doing it for each other,” DePew said. “That’s one of our big things. We play for each other [and] we do everything together.”
Bridgewater retaliated in set two and held a steady lead throughout to take the win.
The Royals (7-8, 4-4 ODAC) jumped out to an early lead in the third set, totaling 15 total kills throughout and eventually held on for the win with Lizzy Kirkton tallying the final kill.
EMU head coach Casey Steinbrecher said even though the Royals ultimately suffered a match a loss, it was a solid evening for them because he’s seeing his team progress.
“This is progress, this is where we need to be headed as a program,” Steinbrecher said. “Going up against these big dogs and going five sets with them — we just got to figure out that next step, [which] is getting over the hump and actually start winning those matches. It’s something we should be proud of for sure.”
The Eagles capitalized on a few attack errors to take a commanding 11-4 lead in set four. They led by as many as nine and while the Royals were able to get within three at one point, but the Eagles stayed focused and took the win.
With the victory, Bridgewater (14-7, 8-0 ODAC) remained undefeated in conference play.
Atwell said after the match that she feels confident about where the team is.
“Our goal is to not be perfect, we really just want to be playing the best volleyball when ODAC playoffs come around,” Atwell said. “We work really hard in practice each and every day to perform well for the community and make the community proud.”
Despite the win, BC head coach Harris said the team didn’t play its “prettiest” volleyball.
In terms of emotional growth, Harris felt the team could’ve folded multiple times but they fought to the end and never gave up.
She said the mental side of the game is talked about a lot at practices and team meetings and that she feels they grew Tuesday night in that aspect.
“I think we’ve had so much growth and I feel very confident, but our goal is not to be undefeated,” Harris said. “Our goal is to win a championship and we need to take that pressure off to be perfect.”
