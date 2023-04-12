Whenever the two Old Dominion Athletic Conference crosstown foes of Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite face off, it brings out the best in both programs.
With winning comes a level of bragging rights in the area, and for the Eagles, they earned it on Tuesday — taking both games of the doubleheader against the Royals at EMU, winning the first game 7-4, and earning a 9-4 victory in Game 2.
It means a lot to the program any time they can beat their Valley rival, but for BC infielder and Turner Ashby alum Torie Shifflett, it means a little more to do it in her final season.
"It's two games that I feel each team really prepares for and looks forward to every year," Shifflett said. "I've grown up in this area, and I've always known of that rivalry. … It was always a big rivalry, and a good, competitive environment. It always feels good walking away from those two games with a win."
Shifflett was 1-for-3 in Game 1, and 3-for-4 in Game 2 — driving in three total runs on the day. After a few at-bats in the first game, Shifflett said she switched to a bat she's hit well with throughout the season.
"It worked out pretty well for me," Shifflett said. "I don't know if it was really the bat, but I believe in superstitions. We're just going to go with it."
BC head coach Megan Pleskovic said she enjoys seeing the support from the Valley, noting there's a plethora of local athletes between the two teams — and feels it adds an extra spark to the feud.
"It's definitely a friendly rivalry, because these players still spend time with each other on the weekends," Pleskovic said. "They're still friends, but on the field, they have that competitive side. It makes for a really good atmosphere."
Down by five going into the last inning, EMU head coach J.D. McCurdy wanted to see his team be resilient and continue to show fight to win. He believed they did just that, as they put up two runs in the seventh — but it wouldn't be enough.
"Offensively, we did come back in the end," McCurdy said. "These kids didn't give up. We had some opportunities, but our opportunities came late in the game."
McCurdy thought pitcher Natalye Graham did an excellent job in Game 1, tossing a complete game and striking out five. Broadway alum Grave Fravel was in the circle for five innings in game two, while Graham came in later to finish the game.
Brantley Swift won in Game 1 for Bridgewater, throwing four innings and tallying two strikeouts. Erica Nelson won in Game 2, striking out two after three innings pitched.
Pleskovic feels they have many weapons in their bullpen because of their pitchers' different throwing styles. She feels it's a key to their pitching success, as the various techniques throw off batters.
"From a scouting perspective, we don't even know who we're starting half the time," Pleskovic said. "It makes teams prepare for a lot, and a lot of different pitchers. If they start getting on time with one pitcher, we can go with somebody else who's got something totally different. … We don't really have that true ace on staff yet."
Shifflett racked up a double on the batting side in each game, while Hannah Mahan had three total on the day. Morgan Lucas slammed the only homer of the day — a solo shot in the fifth inning of game two. Samantha Hensley tallied four hits on the day, including a double in game one, for EMU.
The Royals (8-15-1, 1-9 ODAC) travel to Ferrum on Saturday for an ODAC doubleheader, while the Eagles (16-12, 6-2 ODAC) host Guilford in an ODAC Saturday doubleheader.
Sitting fourth in the ODAC standings, the mix of new and experienced players for Bridgewater has been beneficial. Pleskovic feels it's only a matter of continuing to get her girls comfortable with playing together.
"We played a really challenging beginning of the season down in Florida," Pleskovic said. "We did it for a reason, so we could learn how to push through adversity, and learn how to come in during big moments. I think each game keeps getting better and better."
