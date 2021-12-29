Forward Erika Nettles scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, including four offensive ones, and finished with a pair of steals on the defensive end as Bridgewater went on the road and defeated a struggling Salem team 81-64 in non-conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Former Spotswood standout Mary Ruth Shifflett added 11 points and five assists for the Eagles (5-4) while Strasburg alum Jaden Alsberry had a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards.
Also chipping in for BC was Julia Williams with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals while Melanie Pick came off the bench and added eight points and eight boards.
Noelle Horton had nine points off the bench for the Eagles while Rosemary Pierson added seven.
Diamond Huskey finished with five points and seven boards as well for Bridgewater.
Bridgewater 32 9 22 18 — 81
Salem 13 7 26 18 — 64
BRIDGEWATER (81) — Williams 2 2-3 8, Nettles 5 6-9 16, Alsberry 5 0-0 10, Shifflett 1 8-8 11, Wiles 2 1-4 5, Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Husky 2 1-1 5, Gaeth 0 0-0 0, Maynard 0 0-0 0, Pick 4 0-0 8, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Pierson 2 1-3 7, Horton 4 1-1 9, Dailey 0 2-2 2. Totals 27 22-33 81.
SALEM (64) — Bowen 3 1-2 8, Brooks 2 2-5 6, Davenport 5 0-0 11, Privette 0 0-0 0, Bass 2 1-1 6, Munn 6 2-2 15, Thomas 3 0-4 7, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Sampson 3 0-0 8, Atkins 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 7-16 64.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5 (Williams 2, Pierson 2, Shifflett), Salem 7 (Sampson 2, Munn 2, Bowen, Davenport, Bass, Atkins).
