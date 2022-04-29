With the season on the line, the Route 42 rivalry took place at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem on Friday in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams.
Emma Killion tossed a complete-game shutout, giving up five hits and zero walks while striking out two as Bridgewater downed rival Eastern Mennonite 8-0 in a five-inning win at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball tournament Friday.
Torie Shifflett, a Turner Ashby alum, had two hits and a trio of RBIs for the Eagles (24-18) while Brooklynn Fridley (Page County) also had two hits and two RBIs.
Also chipping in for No. 5 Bridgewater was Kaitlyn Tirona with two hits while Sarah Wimer (Broadway) had an RBI double and Jazmyne Smith also had an RBI.
For the No. 8 Royals (19-16-1) in the season-ending loss, Kendall Stettler, Sierra Lantz (Broadway), Becca Boone, Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) and Korenn Paige had one hit apiece. Graham also pitched the first four innings of the game.
Both teams suffered setbacks to open up the conference tournament as Bridgewater fell 1-0 to Roanoke in the first game of the day in Salem on Friday.
In that loss, Samantha Martin pitched a complete game for the Eagles, giving up one unearned run on just three hits and zero walks while also earning a strikeout.
The Royals, meanwhile, suffered a 5-2 loss to Lynchburg in their opening contest.
In that loss, Stettler had two hits and two RBIs and Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) had two hits and Emily Campbell (Broadway) struck out four in 5.2 innings in the circle.
With the victory over the Royals, the Eagles kept their season alive and will now face Randolph-Macon today at 11 a.m. in the second round of the loser’s bracket. From here on out, any loss would end Bridgewater’s season.
The win over EMU also marked the Eagles’ first postseason victory since 2013.
Eastern Mennonite 000 00 — 0 5 2
Bridgewater 210 41 — 8 9 1
Graham, Campbell and Boone. Killion and Wimer. W — Killion (8-8). L — Graham (4-7).
