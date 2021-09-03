BRIDGEWATER - When Bridgewater College takes the field at the Jopson Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon, the Eagles will see an opponent with a familiar name. But upon closer inspection, Bridgewater’s players and coaches don’t know too much about the Gettysburg squad coming to town for the 2021 debut.
“Luckily as we practice against our defense and our defense practices against our offense, we show each other so many different looks that we do on both sides of the ball,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “We’re able to cover a variety of looks we’ve coached throughout camp in order to be prepared. But, for the most part, you’ve got to be prepared to coach things on the fly.”
The Bullets served as Bridgewater’s season-opening opponent each year from 2013 to 2019. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bridgewater played a spring schedule against only ODAC opponents. Gettysburg, like the rest of the Centennial Conference, didn’t play at all last year.
Since Gettysburg last took the field in 2019, the Bullets hired a new coach, Maurice Banks. Banks coached defensive backs at Georgetown from 2014-18 and spent the 2019 season as an assistant at Penn. But when Saturday’s game kicks off at 1:30 p.m., it will be his first as a head coach.
Simply put, there’s not a lot in the way of game film or scouting reports for Bridgewater to go on.
“They didn’t play last spring and it’s really trying to guess right now off their two-deep who might be back,” Lemn said. “From a personnel standpoint, it is probably similar for them now. We have a lot of different players than when we played in 2019. It’s one of those things, it’s a cliche, but it’s about us. We try to have a plan and be a little bit more fundamental in what we do since we can’t predict quite where they are going to be.”
Saturday is also Lemn’s first game as a head coach, but in terms of preparing for this contest, the Bullets can probably take a lot more away from watching Bridgewater’s previous games.
Lemn, a former All-American center at JMU, spent 11 years on the Bridgewater staff under legendary coach Michael Clark, including the past two as offensive coordinator. Clark, who will be honored in a ceremony before the game, retired last spring as the ODAC’s all-time leader in coaching victories.
Lemn retained much of the BC staff and the Eagles also feature several players who were standouts, including running back Demetreus Jalepes, linebacker Brett Tharp and defensive back Chase Rosenthal, when Bridgewater rolled through the 2019 regular season undefeated.
But as Lemn alluded to, despite this game becoming the traditional season opener for both squads, it will be the first time since 2015 the Bullets face Bridgewater without Jay Scroggins at quarterback.
After a preseason competition, fifth-year senior Matt Lawton is listed as the starter on the Bridgewater depth chart, but junior Kenneth McCray could also take snaps. Both players started games for the Eagles during the 2020 spring season.
“We’re fortunate as a team to have a lot of guys who came back to use the extra year and a lot of experience in some spots,” Lawton said. “It’s good to have both of us who got some experience at the position in the spring. That’s something that should help us as we both have experienced the game at that kind of speed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.