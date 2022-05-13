Third-seeded Bridgewater suffered a 9-3 loss to second-seeded Shenandoah in the opening game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament semifinals on Friday at Truist Point in High Point, N.C.
Fort Defiance product Camden Herron, a freshman, had an RBI single to give the Eagles their first run of the contest Friday and Jacob Grabeel and Jarrett Biesecker followed it up with RBIs of their own as part of a three-run second inning. By the end of the frame, Bridgewater led 3-1.
But the nationally-ranked Hornets quickly responded with a three-run fourth inning and continued to add on from there while the Eagles failed to send runners home.
Bridgewater ace Reid Long, who set a single-season program record for wins this year and was named the league's pitcher of the year earlier on Friday, gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Turner Ashby alum Nick Griffin tossed 1.2 innings of relief, giving up one earned run on a single hit with zero walks.
At the plate for the Eagles, Biesecker, Jeffrey Snider, Hunter Clever and Collin Reid finished with two hits each.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater (26-16) was Herron and Grabeel with a single and an RBI apiece in the setback.
The Eagles will now look to keep their season alive with a win-or-go-home game against top-seeded Lynchburg on Saturday at 10 a.m. back at Truist Park.
Bridgewater 020 000 000 — 3 10 1
Shenandoah 100 304 01x — 9 11 0
Long, Hrasky, Griffin, Rogers and Sexton. Faivre, Dean and Moon. W — Faivre (8-1). L — Long (11-2). SV — Dean (5).
