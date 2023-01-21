BRIDGEWATER — It was a fight until the last buzzer, but Bridgewater came short of another Old Dominion Athletic Conference win on Saturday.
The Eagles lost the lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and could not regain it, falling to Guilford 62-58 in ODAC women’s basketball at Nininger Hall.
BC first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini applauded her team for a fantastic effort. She said they kept playing aggressively until the end, but ultimately, it didn’t work out.
“It wasn’t an easy game,” Flamini said. “Turnovers got us, they played great defensively. We struggled a little bit [and] without Reagan [Maynard], it’s tough right now. We’re not the same team, necessarily, but the good news is, we’re getting that experience so that when this happens again, we’ll be ready.”
With 11 seconds remaining, sophomore Abby Branner, a Spotswood alum, hit a layup to get the Eagles within two.
Trying to avoid drawing the foul, Bridgewater couldn’t force a turnover on Guilford’s last possession as freshman Anna Giannopoulu scored on a fast break to seal the deal.
This game was unique for its coaching matchups, as both faced a team they once coached. Flamini was the leader of the Quakers for 18 years before coming to Bridgewater.
Guilford head coach Sarah Mathews started coaching the Quakers in 2021, following four years of leading the Eagles.
Mathews said it was a lot of fun playing a close game against her former team and was happy to see how some of her former players developed.
“The win feels good, but just seeing friends, alumni, and [my] old players developing, that’s what basketball is all about, is relationships,” Mathews said. “It was great seeing everybody today and having a great crowd certainly helped.”
Flamini said Saturday’s game was the first time she’s seen the Guilford team since she left. She said it was a weird feeling, but it was just another team when the game started.
“They came in ready to go, it was business [for them] and it was business for me too,” Flamini said. “After the game, it was great to see them and be able to give them a hug, but until then, it was business.”
The Quakers went on a 9-0 run and led by as many as 10 in the first period. The Eagles regained the lead with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Down by three with under a minute left in the second, Guilford capitalized on two turnovers for points to lead by one at halftime. India Dailey led the Eagles with 10 points in the first half. Bridgewater had solid contributions from its bench, with 11 points.
Dailey ended with 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals. Three points shy of her season high, she said she played with heart and for her team.
“No matter how much we’re down, we’re still going to keep going,” Dailey said. “We’re Bridgewater, we don’t give up.”
Strasburg product Jaden Alsberry led the Eagles with 13 points and six boards. She said they always played together as a team and came out with plenty of intensity despite the setback.
She said it’s best to move on to the next game after a loss but use it as a learning experience.
“[We can’t] dwell on the loss, but just remember it so we can remember what it feels like to lose,” Alsberry said. “[We’ll] use it to make us work harder at practice.”
The Eagles (12-4, 7-3 ODAC) travel to Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday to face the Marlins.
The Quakers might’ve been victorious on Saturday, but Flamini said she’d been around long enough to know that despite losing to a team in the regular season, they could see them again in playoffs with higher stakes.
“We can reflect back on this moment and use it to get a more important game,” Flamini said. “Now we know what they’re all about, we’ve played them and if we play them again, I think we’ll come a long way.”
Guilford 23 12 10 17 — 62
Bridgewater 15 19 14 10 — 58
GUILFORD (62) — Harrell 0 4-4 4, Dunn 0 1-2 1, Giannopoulou 5 2-5 12, Hinson 2 3-4 8, Gauldin 7 5-9 20, Perry 2 0-0 5, Zeigler 1 0-0 3, Datilus 0 1-2 1, McMillan 3 1-2 8. Totals 20 17-28 62.
BRIDGEWATER (58) — Dailey 4 2-2 12, Ford 0 1-2 1, Wimmer 0 0-0 0, Corcoran 4 1-2 9, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Nettles 3 3-4 9, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Pierson 1 0-0 3, Garcia 1 3-4 5, Alsberry 6 1-2 13, Branner 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 11-16 58.
3-Point Goals – Guilford 5 (Hinson, Gauldin, Perry, Zeigler, McMillan), Bridgewater 3 (Dailey 2, Pierson).
