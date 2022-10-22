BRIDGEWATER — After its first loss of the season last week, Bridgewater College bounced back Saturday.
Down by two to start the fourth quarter, the Eagles put up 16 points and held on to defeat Averett 23-16 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference football matchup at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
“We started off kind of slow in the first half, not how we wanted to fire off,” running back Albert Mensah said. “We really wanted to go out there and get a spark going, that’s what we were really looking for. We found it as we got into the second half and it just kept on rolling from there.”
With under two minutes to play, the Eagles missed a 23-yard field goal that would’ve put them ahead by two scores. Fortunately for Bridgewater, its defense shut down the Cougars on their final drive to come away with the win.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said there aren't enough good things to say about his defense throughout the year and they gave the team the spark they needed on Saturday.
“Our guys play with such great effort and energy,” Lemn said. “Our defense overall, other than last week when we needed them to pull us out, they have. I think it goes to show the characters of our guys on that side.”
The Eagles were first to score when Mensah finished off a 57-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. That would be the only score for Bridgewater until the fourth quarter, as the Cougars put up nine unanswered points with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Watlington in the second quarter and the defense forcing a safety in the third quarter.
Lemn said the team had some “uncharacteristic” drops in the first half and they have to figure out ways to find more consistency on offense.
Another issue the Eagles faced were penalties as they gave up 97 yards on 11 flags. Lemn said the penalties were “disappointing” and he looks forward to going to look back at the tape and trying to see the game through the referee’s lenses.
“That’s something I always try to do and talk to the officials throughout the game about what we’re seeing,” Lemn said. “I just think we have to be more disciplined in those areas. ”
In his first career start, freshman Amari Presley came up with an interception on Averett’s next drive after forcing the safety. The Cougars were going for it on fourth-and-short and were in Bridgewater territory when Presley nabbed the pick.
“We brought the pressure and all the coaches on the sideline were yelling at me to scoot up,” Presley said. “They put me in the right position to make the play.”
Presley gives all credit to defensive coach Mike Giancola as he said he puts pressure on the defensive players to force turnovers.
“Even if the play is over in practice, we’re still trying to punch the ball out,” Presley said. “That translates to the game.”
The Eagles finished off a 70-yard drive in the fourth quarter with Mensah’s second touchdown of the game and topped it off with a two-point conversion. On their next drive, quarterback Malcolm Anderson connected with Viante Tucker for a 48-yard touchdown pass and once again ended with an extra two points.
The Cougars didn’t go away, however, as Tevarius Brooks punched in a score on a 3-yard rush to make it a one-touchdown game. Despite the missed field goal late, the fourth quarter rally was enough for Bridgewater (6-1, 3-1 ODAC) to come away with the win.
“We took a tough one on the chin last week and we regrouped,” Presley said. “Our coaches said, ‘How are we going to respond?’ This is how we respond. We were in a dogfight up until the second half, then we came back and won.”
Despite the loss to the unbeaten Randolph-Macon, Bridgewater is still in the hunt for the ODAC title. Presley said the team can only control what they can.
“We’ll just try to win out the rest of the season and practice like it’s our last and [play] every game like it’s our last,” Presley said.
To win on homecoming weekend felt “amazing” to Mensah as well as seeing Bridgewater alumni come out to support.
“It’s awesome to bring the good atmosphere and the win to help make everyone’s homecoming a good one,” Mensah said.
Averett 0 9 0 7 — 16
Bridgewater 7 0 0 16 — 23
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BC — Mensah 6 run (Hendren kick), 8:55
Second Quarter
AU— Watlington 21 pass from Curle (Caviness kick), 1:38
Third Quarter
AU — safety, 11:17
Fourth Quarter
BC — Mensah 1 run (Hendren kick), 13:46
BC — Tucker 48 pass from Anderson, 11:05
AU — Brooks 3 run (Caviness kick), 7:06
Rushing:
AU — Phipps 20-114, Watlington 6-16, Martin 3-4, Brooks 1-3, Curle 5-(-6). BC — Mensah 19-64, Anderson 9-48, Robinson Jr. 10-37, Gilliam 2-29, Jenkins 1-3, Tucker 1-0.
Passing:
AU — Curle 11-32-1-150, Brooks 1-4-0-6. BC — Anderson 6-17-1-108, Watkins 1-1-0-28, Wood 2-5-0-13.
Receiving:
AU — Sha. Watlington 3-51, Johnson 3-46, Woodruff 1-21, Shue 1-11, Maxwell 1-9, Shy. Watlington 1-7, Martin 1-6, Brooks 1-5. BC — Tucker 1-48, Gilliam 2-43, Green 1-23, Johnson 2-17, Maclachlan 2-11, Robinson Jr. 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.