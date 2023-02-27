Bridgewater star Adalia Coleman had a record-setting day as the Eagles finished fourth at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships in Salem on Saturday.
Coleman took home first in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.54, setting a personal best and tying the program record held by three-time NCAA champion Amber Celen.
In addition to that performance, Coleman also won the 200 with a time of 25.15, ranking second all-time at BC, and she’s top eighth in the country in both of those events.
Kacee Hooker also was stellar for the Eagles, finishing fourth in the 200 (26.11) and the 400 (1:00.30) and earning a solid amount of points in the fourth-place team effort.
In the mile, Mackenzie Young was seventh for BC with a time of 5:22.53.
As for Eastern Mennonite, which finished just behind the Eagles in fifth place as a team, Ray Ray Taylor had an incredible weekend, placing third in the high jump (1.61 meters), second in the long jump and fourth in the shot put (11.60 meters) before earning a silver medal in the triple jump and capping the weekend with a win in the 400-meter dash.
Also impressing for the Royals was local product Jenna Weaver, an Eastern Mennonite School alum, with a seventh-place effort in the 5000 and a PR of 19:16.56.
The EMU distance medley relay team of Lucy Unzicker, Elili Asefa, Vanessa Gardiner and Halie Mast, another local product, picked up fourth place with a time of 13:25.58.
The Eagles and Royals will compete in the NCAA South Regional Qualifier on Saturday.
