BRIDGEWATER — For the first time in quite some time, there was a lengthy offseason workout leading up to the season for the Bridgewater College football team.
As the Eagles opened up fall camp Thursday, just three weeks away from their season opener at Gettysburg on Sept. 3, the field was buzzing with excitement.
“It’s what you wait for all summer,” BC head coach Scott Lemn said. “There was a lot of excitement as we left. ... It was our first true spring in over three years because of COVID. [There’s] just a lot of excitement [being back].”
Lemn said Thursday’s focus was learning the “pace of practice” for the incoming players and getting the returning players to readjusted to practice routines.
He said he wanted to get the players acclimated and even walked them through how to stretch properly.
“We got a lot of new faces between our athletic training staff, a new pass-game coordinator and a lot of new faces working on both sides of the ball,” Lemn said.
When it comes to training volume, Lemn said players are able to get their rest during the “team periods.”
The team takes their time in preparing practices in order to find the right balance of training hard but not overtraining.
“We’re pretty thorough in our practice plans and make sure not every period is a full-speed period,” Lemn said. “Other than today [Thursday], we’ll practice in the mornings when the weather allows.”
Lemn is entering his second year as Bridgewater’s head coach. Last year, the Eagles went 4-6 and were 3-2 at home.
With a season under his belt, Lemn feels more familiar with the role.
“Ultimately, I think there’s just an added comfort with the people that you’re around,” Lemn said. “From the players and the coaching staff to the process that’s got to take place to be successful.”
This season, Lemn is most looking forward to the team’s first road game in their season-opening matchup against Gettysburg.
“There’s really nothing like a road trip where you get to kinda hunker down [and] go somewhere else,” Lemn said. “You basically just have your family that’s there watching you.”
Lemn is excited to see what senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson and junior quarterback Jaylen Wood bring in their competition for the starting position.
When it comes to both sides of the football, there’s a lot for Eagles fans to look forward to.
“From the defensive side of the ball, [there’s a] lot of guys to be excited about between Preston Turner, Tucker Harris, Val West, Aaron Moore [and] Justin Holley,” Lemn said. “On the offensive side … Tyler Gilliam is a guy we’re looking for an up-and-coming year from. … Derrick Jenkins had some injuries into the last year, so we’re looking forward to seeing him hopefully make it through the season.”
