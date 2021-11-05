Bridgewater College expected to have more on the line at this point in the season as the Eagles head to Hampden-Sydney.
Coming off a bye week, the Eagles (3-5, 0-4 ODAC) still see Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff as a big opportunity in a rivalry that means a lot to Bridgewater’s alumni and current players.
“It’s two familiar foes,” Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn said. “These are a lot of guys that we recruit and familiar faces. We’ve even had them on our campus and I’m sure they’d say the same thing about us. While it’s not for an ODAC championship right now, it still means a lot to both programs.”
Bridgewater had one of its best defensive efforts of the season two weeks ago at Washington & Lee, holding the conference-leading Generals to just 17 points. But moving the ball has been a big struggle for the Eagles offense, who didn’t get on the board in that loss and are averaging 20 points per game.
The Tigers (4-4, 3-1) are coming off back-to-back victories and bring a disruptive defense of their own that features veteran nose tackle Michael Hrris and linebacker Brendan Weinberg, who has 13.5 tackles for a loss.
“They are a dynamic group,” Lemn said. “The return of Michael Harris, he did not play in 2019, has really benefited their defense. Brendan Weinberg is the defending ODAC Player of the Week, he’s everything that you would expect.”
Bridgewater tried to turn the off week into a crash course for its quarterbacks on dealing with pressure. The Eagles offensive line has been depleted by injuries for much of the season and BC’s signal callers have combined for 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Without the need to focus on an opposing gameplan, Bridgewater used practice time to put their quarterbacks in tough situations. In the loss at Washington & Lee, the Eagles rotated Matt Lawton and Malcolm Anderson at QB.
“Offensively we really did that last week,” Lemn said. “We forced them into some tough situations and gave it to them repeatedly in a controlled environment. They had to make quick decisions and we’re seeing success of that this week. Unfortunately that’s not something you can usually do in the midst of a season because the defense is trying to prepare as well.”
This marks the final road game of the season for Bridgewater, which wraps up Lemn’s debut year as head coach at home Nov. 13 against Guilford.
