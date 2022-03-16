Entering her third season as the Bridgewater softball coach, Megan Pleskovic said she wasn't surprised by where her team's preseason expectations were.
"I get it," Pleskovic said. "I understand why we were there based off last year."
But last year is, well, just that. It's in the past and the Eagles are now a team determined to prove they're a legitimate contender in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season after being picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll.
After going 13-3 in her debut season as head coach at BC, Pleskovic saw her team finish 11-15 and 8-8 in the ODAC a year ago. Despite the lackluster overall record, the head coach saw significant growth as her team suffered several close losses to some of the conference's top teams throughout the season.
“We return quite a bit," Pleskovic said. "We’ve got a lot of experience on our team, but we also have a lot of underclassmen that are stepping into big roles right now. I think we’ll compete with those top four teams much more than people expect us to. Last year, we played every one of those teams tight. We’re right in there and this year, we’re really filling in some pieces right now.”
The Eagles (7-5) are currently on a four-game winning streak after sweeping a pair of non-conference doubleheaders against Mary Washington and Mary Baldwin over the past week.
After struggling on a West Coast road trip to California to open up the season, Bridgewater is now finding its groove ahead of its ODAC opener on March 26.
"There's a lot of improvement across the board," Pleskovic said of her team.
The Eagles return a big-time senior leader behind the plate this year in catcher Sarah Wimer, who is hitting .429 with four home runs and 18 RBIs this year.
The Broadway product has been a steady force over the years for Bridgewater and Pleskovic said the coaches are using her in a variety of roles this season.
“She’s just a big-time bat," Pleskovic said. "She is huge for us."
Another key returner is Turner Ashby alum Torie Shifflett, who was a second-team all-conference selection a year ago at second base for the Eagles.
Shifflett leads Bridgewater with a .447 average this year and has 10 RBIs.
“She’s always consistent and is amazing at second base," Pleskovic said.
Kaitlyn Tirona is another senior infielder that returns. She's hitting .250 with a homer and eight RBIs thus far this season. Avery Pinder, meanwhile, is a speedy outfielder that's electric to watch and has a .345 average through 10 games.
"[Tirona] brings such a pop in her bat," Pleskovic said. "You can't beat it. [Pinder] brings so much speed and versatility and covers so much ground.”
In the circle for the Eagles, Samantha Martin has a 3-1 overall record with a 2.00 ERA. She has given up 23 hits and 10 walks in 28 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts. Brantley Swift, a second-team all-conference selection a year ago, has pitched 22.2 innings and has a team-best 1.85 ERA with a 2-1 record. Emma Killion has also posted a 2-2 record in 18.2 innings tossed with a 4.88 ERA.
"She's our ace," Pleskovic said of Swift. "She's doing exactly what we need her to do."
Shifflett and Wimer headline the local names on the BC roster this season, but Savannah Painter, Morgan Lucas and Brooklynn Fridley are a trio of Page County alums and freshman outfielder Kaitlyn Mininger is also a local product from Waynesboro.
“It’s awesome," Pleskovic said of coaching in a softball-rich area. "Just knowing how strong the little league is in this area — they really build the players up. By the time they come in, they have a very solid base of fundamentals. They’re your Valley kids. They’re gritty, strong kids. We have a good mix of Broadway, TA, Page County. Between the local talent and bringing in some players from Richmond, Maryland, North Carolina — all of that talent makes a good dynamic.”
The expectations for the Eagles from the outside looking in aren't to compete for an ODAC title this season, but that's understandable according to their coach.
She has witnessed what her squad is capable of, she said, from the inside. And if Bridgewater is able to finish out close games this year, she thinks they'll be in the thick of it.
“It’s a breath of fresh air," Pleskovic said. "For a lot of our players, they still haven’t played a full season. We’re getting back into the swing of things. We’re really enjoying every part of the process.”
