Conference play finally begins for Bridgewater College on Saturday.
The Eagles are 3-0 this season — their best start since 2019 — after three decisive non-conference wins and will host Hampden-Sydney in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference conference matchup at 2 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn mentioned practices have been competitive leading up to the team's first conference game.
“The teams we’re about to see in the ODAC, they’re better than the teams we’ve seen in the first three weeks,” Lemn said. “While we haven’t had to make fourth-quarter plays and fourth-quarter decisions, those are coming. And more than likely, they’re coming this week against a really good football team.”
Lemn feels the team has responded well to adversity early in the season and pointed to their second-half comeback against Gettysburg in the season opener.
He noted that he believes his team is still figuring out who it is late in games but knows that will be revealed soon.
“I think those are the things that the season is going to reveal and ultimately, I think I know what our leadership group is about,” Lemn said. “You start to get an idea about your people but until you face more adversity, it’s hard to tell how that’s going to shape you.”
The Eagles are 3-9 in their history with the Tigers. They last played on Nov. 6, 2021 when Hampden-Sydney won 24-14 at home.
The Tigers are coming off a 70-28 win over Greensboro and while they’re 1-2 to start the year, Lemn isn’t overlooking their ability.
“They lost to two really good teams, they lost in final drives of the game and they’ve scored a lot of points on offense,” Lemn said. “I think this is a team that’s probably pretty sharp and pretty hungry.”
The Eagles aren’t the only undefeated team in the ODAC as Randolph-Macon and Shenandoah are both 3-0, too.
Without seeing much film of them, Lemn can’t gauge where they match up with them but would like to believe they’re in the mix.
“We’ll figure that out over the next three weeks and our next three opponents,” Lemn said. “Really haven’t had a chance to sit down and study them.”
Quarterback Malcolm Anderson is looking to pick up where he left off after the bye week.
Anderson has tallied five touchdowns and 378 passing yards in the first three games of the season. He said it’s always good to get wins, but he knows conference play matters the most.
“We could go 0-3 and then rip off seven straight in conference and that’s where it really matters,” Anderson said. “The intensity is at a higher level, but I think it’s more the focus. We all know what’s at stake and we all know the ultimate goal.”
For the defense, redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore said they went back to the basics during the bye week in preparation for conference play.
Moore has notched 18 tackles and nabbed three interceptions through the first three games and believes the week off was a positive for the Eagles.
“I think it’s a benefit, everyone gets to stay back, get healthy, get to put in more work [and] a little bit more game-planning,” Moore said.
Like Lemn, Anderson also believes Hampden-Sydney is a better team than the ones they’ve seen this season.
Anderson said he knows the Tigers are going to be disciplined, not make mistakes and are a good team overall.
“That’s where the little mistakes that we’ve made, getting behind the sticks could come to hurt us,” Anderson said. “When it comes to believing in the team itself, I think we’re better. It just comes down to execution.”
When analyzing the matchup, Lemn believes they’re going to have to put in work at the line of scrimmage because he knows the Tigers are capable of running the ball and stopping the interior run.
Lemn said he feels it’ll be a competitive game out wide and while he knows Hampden-Sydney has solid defensive backs, he has a lot of confidence in his wide receivers.
“Our defensive line’s going to have to match their offensive line in their effort there,” Lemn said. “This is a team that’s going to challenge your eyes, challenge what you’re looking at and really push the ball down the field. We’ve got to be ready to respond to that and be ready to respond to adversity.”
