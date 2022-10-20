After its first loss of the season, Bridgewater College is aiming to rebound.
Nationally-ranked and unbeaten Randolph-Macon cruised past the Eagles 44-7 last week to take over sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference football standings.
Now, the Bridgewater turns its attention to Averett in another ODAC battle at home Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the days following the loss, second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said he doesn’t believe the team should simply wipe the slate clean. Instead, he said the team should use these results to build themselves.
“There were moments in that game that we were playing with them and obviously the result was far from what we wanted,” Lemn said. “A mature person doesn’t block things out, they deal with things in that way and understand that there’s a lot of growth that can come from that, too.”
The Cougars (2-4, 0-3 ODAC) enter Saturday on a three-game skid, last losing 37-26 at Hampden-Sydney.
Averett has faced its struggles this season, but Lemn believes it will be a tough game for the Eagles.
“They’ve got big [players] on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Lemn said. “They’ve got really good athletes on their perimeter [and] speed that can score in a play. I think that always makes things dangerous.”
Lemn believes his team’s ability to take care of and take away the ball has put them in a good position this season. He noted in big situations, Averett hasn’t taken care of the ball in similar scenarios.
The key for the Eagles (5-1, 2-1 ODAC) to leave homecoming weekend with a win, Lemn said, is if they’re able to force turnovers, establish consistency on offense and limit big plays on defense.
Lemn also feels his team needs to become a more consistent running team.
“That [consistency] will involve both the run and pass game,” Lemn said. “If we can make them try to put plays together, our defense has shown they’re really hard to score on on long drives.”
Senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson is coming off a 102-yard passing game on 14 throws in the loss to Randolph-Macon. He also had the only Bridgewater score of the game, a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
After the loss, Anderson said the team is ready to get back to its winning ways. The signal-caller said the team is focusing on getting back to executing and cleaning up the small things.
“When you’re undefeated, you get used to winning and that first loss can go one of two ways,” Anderson said. “You can either tank or you can use it as a stepping stone and elevate your game, which is the message I sent to the team was to use the loss to elevate.”
After coming off a tough loss, Anderson wanted to continue the team’s positive vibes. He said they can look at the game in a negative way or take away the positives. Anderson has used his leadership to keep the team on the right track, he said.
“Staying positive towards the team, continuing to speak up to the younger guys and harping on we have to execute,” Anderson said. “If we don’t, we’ll get beat. Averett’s a good team and they’re a team that can come in and beat us, so we got to take them just as seriously as last week and weeks before.”
Junior defensive back Val West tallied seven total tackles at Randolph-Macon. He said the team’s mindset hasn’t changed after the loss and they’re focused on going 1-0 each week.
Looking towards Saturday, West believes Averett has a lot of good athletes that they’ll need to keep in check.
“We get the chance to make the plays and tackles, just make the tackles,” West said. “Don’t let them get loose in space I think is the main thing.”
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday.
West knows homecoming is a special weekend with the alumni coming back to watch.
He said it’s going to be a fun weekend and their plan is to pick up the win.
Anderson said it would be “sweet” to win on homecoming weekend, but another big thing would be to get another ODAC win under Bridgewater's belt.
“That’s two big things and it’s going to be a fun day as long as we handle business,” Anderson said. “You never want your homecoming spoiled and right now, it’s a little extra motivation to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
