After back-to-back losses, Bridgewater College football is looking for a way to get back on track before a trip to Shenandoah next Saturday.
For Eagles coach Scott Lemn, that means figuring out a way to keep his defense out of tough situations.
During Saturday’s 38-17 setback at Emory & Henry, two first quarter interceptions put Bridgewater in a deep hole after the Wasps converted touchdown drives of 13 and 38 yards.
Those scores were among 28 consecutive points for Emory & Henry in the first half. Even two scoring drives near the end of the half for Bridgewater left the Eagles (2-2) trailing by 11 points at halftime.
“We finished pretty strong to end the first half,” Lemn said. “But they got two opportunistic turnovers and turned them into 14 points. Outside of giving them plus-side starts, I thought our defense played pretty well. Those plus-side starts ended up being pretty tough to overcome.”
The Wasps won the time-of-possession battle, controlling the ball for more than 35 minutes of the game, and put up more than 509 yards of total offense. But the Bridgewater defense limited Emory & Henry to just 10 points in the second half.
It was the Bridgewater offense that couldn’t muster much in the third and fourth quarters. All-ODAC running back had his best game of the season so far, rushing for 52 yards on 16 carries, but overall the running game continued to struggle, putting a lot of pressure on quarterback Matt Lawton to avoid mistakes.
Saturday he made a couple of big ones and the Eagles couldn’t recover.
“The first one was kind of a great play by a defensive end,” Lemn said. “We tried to throw a shovel pass and he knifed right in. The second one was a poorly thrown ball, not one of Matt’s better throws on the year. Both of those led to points. Those are things we can correct, for sure. But two games in a row with two interceptions is definitely concerning.”
The Eagles return to ODAC play next week and the conference slate looks challenging. Bridgewater and Shenandoah played three times during the spring season and the Eagles managed to win twice, but each game was a close one.
“It doesn’t get a lot easier for us,” Lemn said. “If you go back to the spring all of those games were within a touchdown. We get a little extra time, that’s a 7 o’clock kickoff next week. We’ll have an opportunity to really study this and get a good week of work in. I wouldn’t say it’s red alert, but we have to find areas of how we can improve.”
