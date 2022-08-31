BRIDGEWATER — With any new season for Bridgewater men’s soccer comes the same excitement.
Eagles head coach Ryan Bennison said the team’s energy is always high at this time of the year. It’s a natural feeling they get when the team is back together after a long summer and when they see new faces take the field.
“I think this year was no different,” Bennison said. “The guys see the talent with the freshmen that came in but then also we see the returning players, the core, the leadership group. It’s a pretty legit group of guys. There was some genuine buzz this year.”
Bridgewater’s season kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they travel to Virginia Beach to take on Regent University. While preparing for the season, Bennison said fitness is the top priority and from there, it’s about how to put the pieces together.
“We’ve got a lot of depth in a lot of positions but it is about who plays well next to each other,” Bennison said. “We spent the last two weeks working on chemistry and who would play well with each other. We've been able to answer a lot of those questions over the last two weeks.”
The Eagles went 6-8-2 last season with three of their losses and both ties were overtime games. Bennison said last year’s record was below the team's standards but because none of the OT matches went their way, the team doesn’t feel they’re too far off.
“Our guys feel like we’re close, it’s not like we feel like we’re far away from standard,” Bennison said. “They’ve come in with a renewed sense of hunger. I feel like our schedule is favorable this year and we feel like we have the ability to win against every team we play.”
Bennison said a player to watch for this year is junior midfielder Eric Ramirez. A Harrisonburg High School graduate, Ramirez started in all 16 games in his first season with the Eagles last year, recording two goals and one assist for five points.
“He works hard, he’s humble, he’s talented [and] he’s a good leader,” Bennison said. “His presence on the field is felt every time he’s out there … he controls the tempo for us in a lot of ways.”
Over the offseason, Ramirez competed in the CCL Pro23 summer league to stay in shape for the fall. The summer league only lasts a month and a half, so Ramirez still had a month to make sure he stayed fit.
“Our plan was to maintain shape and not take a vacation off,” Ramirez said. “The summer league [helped] to prepare, gain fit [and] to feel the intensity of a 11-on-11 type of scenario.”
Ramirez is hungry to get back on the field this season. He felt last year was a “foundation” for this season and that he and the other upperclassmen can’t get complacent this year.
“We’re not just competing within ourselves,” Ramirez said. “When we take the field against another opponent, we’re a family and we’re competing at that level too. We know our standards in that approach.”
Ramirez said it’s been wonderful living in Harrisonburg. He’s appreciative of Bennison taking a chance on him because he said he’s never had quality training resources before being recruited to Bridgewater.
“For Coach Bennison to scout me and to see the potential talent that I have, it feels wonderful,” Ramirez said. “I do come from a poor background and I never had the quality training or equipment to grow but I still went outside and put in the work.”
When it comes to Bridgewater’s leadership, Bennison notes their captains — seniors Alex Martinez, James Yeboah and Trevon Phillips — all lead by both example and with their voice.
On the field, he feels they’ve been “unproven” at times.
“I think collectively, when we look at what we have back there it can be a very, very strong group,” Bennison said. “I feel like we’ve got a really, really strong group of guys this year.”
As the season approaches, Ramirez is confident that the Eagles have a strong season and win an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship based on the team’s new aura.
He said he feels the team is completely different than last year based on three things: Motivation, hunger and leadership.
“It’s a lot about leadership and hunger for us,” Ramirez said. “Last year, I felt like our leadership wasn’t as strict as it is this year and as motivated. We’re way more motivated this year.”
