Bridgewater’s Erika Nettles found a lane and drove to the basket with the game tied in triple overtime, used the glass and put her team up two with less than 40 seconds to play.
Nettles, who gave BC the lead in the second overtime on a similar play, led the Eagles over Eastern Mennonite 76-73 in three overtime periods to complete the season sweep of the Royals in Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's basketball action.
Bridgewater had three players record double-doubles in the win: Strasburg graduate Jaden Alsberry (14 points, 14 rebounds), Melanie Pick (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Nettles (24 points, 14 rebounds).
Brii Redfearn led the Royals with 19 points and 22 rebounds, while Harrisonburg alum Constance Komara – who knocked down two baseline jumpers at the end of regulation to help propel EMU to overtime – logged 18 points and six rebounds.
In the second overtime frame, Nettles scored five straight points for the Eagles, including the layup, which was followed by an emotional pound on the floor before completing the 3-point play at the line.
“Whenever I catch the ball, I'm always looking to score,” Nettles said after dropping a game-high 24 points. “I'm always looking to be aggressive. I'm a senior, this could be my last game and I just want to win it.”
When the two squads met in early December, the Eagles won in dominant fashion at home 74-35. On Wednesday night, it was a totally different script.
Eastern Mennonite held its own, answering almost every punch that Bridgewater threw.
“I’ve never coached a group I feel so confident in,” EMU head coach Jenny Posey said. “Every time they step out on the floor, I believe every shot they take, everything they do, I believe in them 100 percent.”
Posey said the Royals did a better job at taking care of the basketball this go around, only committing 20 turnovers, compared to the 31 in the first meeting.
The Eagles are no stranger to overtime, beating Lynchburg in a double-overtime game on Jan. 26.
“I think when we got to double overtime, we felt pretty comfortable,” BC head coach Jason Asbell said.
In the first overtime, EMU sophomore guard Claiborne Poston knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Royals up one, but the Eagles responded with a late layup to tie moments later after an EMU free throw.
The third overtime period was full of action.
Bridgewater built an early four-point lead, but EMU quickly erased it with a 3-pointer from Redfearn and a long jumper from Poston, who finished with 14 points.
“We went up four and I kept thinking, ‘Alright, maybe we can breathe a little,’” Asbell said. “Then the next thing you know, they would respond and have somebody make a big shot, and then we have to respond.”
The Eagles were able to hold on for the win after Nettles’ layup, extending their lead from the free throw line, knocking down four from the charity stripe in the final 15 seconds.
The Eagles shot a 37 percent clip from the field, including 23.5 percent from three, while the Royals logged a 33 percent mark from the field and 25 percent from deep.
Bridgewater 14 13 15 14 4 4 12 — 76
Eastern Mennonite 11 18 13 14 4 4 9 — 73
BRIDGEWATER (76) — Olmeda 0 0-0 0, Huskey 2 1-1 5, Williams 2 2-4 7, Maynard 2 2-2 7, Nettles 9 5-7 24, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Pierson 1 0-0 3, Alsberry 5 4-7 14, Horton 0 0-0 0, Pick 5 4-7 14, Dailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 18-28 76.
EASTERN MENNONITE (73) — Poston 5 1-2 14, Komara 7 2-4 18, Hamlet 4 1-4 9, Glymph 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Redfearn 6 5-7 19, Price 5 2-4 12, Roberts 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-23 73.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 4 (Williams, Maynard, Nettles, Pierson), Eastern Mennonite 7 (Poston 3, Komara 2, Redfearn 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.